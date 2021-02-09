NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Frittata Verde Author: Riverford Organics Published: 9th February 2021 06:42 This quick, versatile vegetarian dish is good warm and cold. You can part-substitute the spinach for other briefly blanched greens; or add in what light spring veg you have – broad beans, red peppers and mushrooms are all good. Eat with a green salad for a light, healthy dinner, or cut into slices for canapés or packed lunch.



Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 350g spinach, washed, with stalks removed

3 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

6 eggs

2 tbsp Parmesan or Gruyere cheese, grated

½ tsp nutmeg, grated

salt & pepper



Instruction Plunge the spinach into a pan of boiling water for 1 minute. Drain and refresh in a bowl of cold water. Drain and squeeze dry, then chop finely. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan, add the onion and fry until soft. Mix with the spinach. Break the eggs into a bowl and add the cheese, spinach mixture and nutmeg. Season to taste. Heat the rest of the oil in a large heavy bottomed frying pan. Add the egg mixture and cook for about 5 minutes until starting to set. Place a large plate on top of the pan, turn the pan upside down so the frittata is on the plate, then tip back onto the pan upside down and cook until the other side is just set.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.