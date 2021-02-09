  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Frittata Verde

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 9th February 2021 06:42

 Recipe of the week

This quick, versatile vegetarian dish is good warm and cold. You can part-substitute the spinach for other briefly blanched greens; or add in what light spring veg you have – broad beans, red peppers and mushrooms are all good. Eat with a green salad for a light, healthy dinner, or cut into slices for canapés or packed lunch.

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 350g spinach, washed, with stalks removed
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 tbsp Parmesan or Gruyere cheese, grated
  • ½ tsp nutmeg, grated
  • salt & pepper


Instruction
  1. Plunge the spinach into a pan of boiling water for 1 minute. Drain and refresh in a bowl of cold water.
  2. Drain and squeeze dry, then chop finely. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan, add the onion and fry until soft.
  3. Mix with the spinach. Break the eggs into a bowl and add the cheese, spinach mixture and nutmeg. Season to taste. Heat the rest of the oil in a large heavy bottomed frying pan. Add the egg mixture and cook for about 5 minutes until starting to set.
  4. Place a large plate on top of the pan, turn the pan upside down so the frittata is on the plate, then tip back onto the pan upside down and cook until the other side is just set.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies