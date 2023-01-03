Broccoli Salad With Anchovy Dressing
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 3rd January 2023 06:02
Tender broccoli smothered in a salty, creamy dressing makes a good side to strong-tasting mains, or can be eaten as a main itself, tossed with a sturdy grain like barley. You can use any type of broccoli you want here – the main thing is neither to over- or under-cook it.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 500g Calabrese or broccoli
- 5 tsp white wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil
- 6 canned anchovy fillets
- 1 tbsp parsley, chopped
- 100ml single cream
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Cook the broccoli in lightly salted water for 4-6 minutes until tender-crisp. Drain, run under the cold tap and then drain again thoroughly.
- Mix 2 tablespoons of the wine vinegar with the sunflower oil, salt and pepper and toss with the broccoli, then leave to cool completely.
- Put the anchovy fillets in a liquidiser with the remaining vinegar, parsley and a little of the cream. Replace lid and turn on the liquidiser, drizzle in the remaining cream through the spout as the blades whir. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Drizzle the dressing over the broccoli just before serving.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
