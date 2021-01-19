Cauliflower Polonaise
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 19th January 2021 07:20
Cauliflower is given a delectable topping of grated eggs, buttery toasted breadcrumbs, capers and fresh parsley. Broccoli could be used here in place of cauliflower – or try a combination of the two.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- cauliflower/Romanesco florets
- 60g butter
- 2 hard boiled eggs, shelled
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 30g white breadcrumbs
- 120g butter
- 1 tbsp capers, chopped
Instruction
- Cook the cauliflower lightly in boiling salted water for a few minutes. Make sure that there is still some bite in the cauliflower and it is well drained. Fry the florets in the 60g of butter until golden. Arrange in a warm serving dish.
- Grate the eggs and mix with parsley. Fry the crumbs in the butter until golden brown. Scatter the egg/parsley mix over the cauliflower with the capers. Pour the butter and crumb mix over the top.
