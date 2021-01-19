  • Bookmark this page

Cauliflower Polonaise

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 19th January 2021 07:20

 Recipe of the week

Cauliflower is given a delectable topping of grated eggs, buttery toasted breadcrumbs, capers and fresh parsley. Broccoli could be used here in place of cauliflower – or try a combination of the two.



 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • cauliflower/Romanesco florets
  • 60g butter
  • 2 hard boiled eggs, shelled
  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • 30g white breadcrumbs
  • 120g butter
  • 1 tbsp capers, chopped


Instruction
  1. Cook the cauliflower lightly in boiling salted water for a few minutes. Make sure that there is still some bite in the cauliflower and it is well drained. Fry the florets in the 60g of butter until golden. Arrange in a warm serving dish.
  2. Grate the eggs and mix with parsley. Fry the crumbs in the butter until golden brown. Scatter the egg/parsley mix over the cauliflower with the capers. Pour the butter and crumb mix over the top.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

