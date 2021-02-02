Pasta Sauce With Broad Beans, Mint And Bacon
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 2nd February 2021 06:43
Sweet broad beans, fresh mint and smoky bacon mingle spectacularly in this easy to make pasta sauce: just the ticket for a weeknight dinner. If you'd like to keep this vegetarian you could substitute the bacon with goat's cheese or just leave it out.
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 500g broad beans
- 1 tbsp butter or olive oil
- 140g streaky bacon, finely sliced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 200ml double cream
- 1 handful mint, roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp Parmesan, grated
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Pod the broad beans and then blanch them in boiling water for a few minutes until tender. Set the beans to one side.
- In a large pan, heat the butter or oil and gently cook the bacon until it starts to brown.
- Next, add the crushed garlic to the pan and stir for one minute. If the garlic begins to brown, turn down the heat.
- Pour in the cream, roughly chopped mint and broad beans. Reduce the heat and simmer for a few minutes.
- Add grated Parmesan, salt and pepper to taste. The sauce is best served with tagliatelle or penne.
