Recipe of the Week Pasta Sauce With Broad Beans, Mint And Bacon Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd February 2021 06:43 Sweet broad beans, fresh mint and smoky bacon mingle spectacularly in this easy to make pasta sauce: just the ticket for a weeknight dinner. If you'd like to keep this vegetarian you could substitute the bacon with goat's cheese or just leave it out.

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 500g broad beans

1 tbsp butter or olive oil

140g streaky bacon, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

200ml double cream

1 handful mint, roughly chopped

2 tbsp Parmesan, grated

salt & pepper



Instruction Pod the broad beans and then blanch them in boiling water for a few minutes until tender. Set the beans to one side. In a large pan, heat the butter or oil and gently cook the bacon until it starts to brown. Next, add the crushed garlic to the pan and stir for one minute. If the garlic begins to brown, turn down the heat. Pour in the cream, roughly chopped mint and broad beans. Reduce the heat and simmer for a few minutes. Add grated Parmesan, salt and pepper to taste. The sauce is best served with tagliatelle or penne.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/