The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Pasta Sauce With Broad Beans, Mint And Bacon

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd February 2021 06:43

 Recipe of the week

Sweet broad beans, fresh mint and smoky bacon mingle spectacularly in this easy to make pasta sauce: just the ticket for a weeknight dinner. If you'd like to keep this vegetarian you could substitute the bacon with goat's cheese or just leave it out.
 

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 500g broad beans
  • 1 tbsp butter or olive oil
  • 140g streaky bacon, finely sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 200ml double cream
  • 1 handful mint, roughly chopped
  • 2 tbsp Parmesan, grated
  • salt & pepper


Instruction
  1. Pod the broad beans and then blanch them in boiling water for a few minutes until tender. Set the beans to one side.
  2. In a large pan, heat the butter or oil and gently cook the bacon until it starts to brown.
  3. Next, add the crushed garlic to the pan and stir for one minute. If the garlic begins to brown, turn down the heat.
  4. Pour in the cream, roughly chopped mint and broad beans. Reduce the heat and simmer for a few minutes.
  5. Add grated Parmesan, salt and pepper to taste. The sauce is best served with tagliatelle or penne.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Nearby postcodes

