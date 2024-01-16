Baked Potatoes With Cheesy Kale Filling
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 16th January 2024 06:09
These vegetarian baked potatoes hit that magic spot somewhere between decadent and worthy. They make a great simple and inexpensive midweek dinner and can be easily adapted to your kitchen contents: use chard or spinach if you have this in your veg box instead of kale, or use a smoky cheese such as Gruyère in place of cheddar.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 4 baking potatoes, about 250-300g each
- olive oil
- 50g curly kale, cabbage or chard
- 150g strong Cheddar, grated
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 200˚C/Gas 6. Put the potatoes in a baking dish and prick a few times with a sharp knife. Rub the potatoes with a little olive oil and sprinkle over some sea salt, to help the skin crisp up.
- Bake for about 1½ hours, more or less, depending on the size of your potatoes, until the insides are tender (insert a sharp knife) and the outsides nice and crispy.
- While the potatoes are cooking, boil the kale for 4 minutes. Drain, refresh in a bowl of ice cold water, drain again, then pick the leaves away from the stems (discard the stems) and chop the leaves. Keep to one side.
- When cooked, remove the potatoes from the oven. Leave until just cool enough to handle, then slice off the tops (serve with the potato, or they could be a chef’s perk!).
- Using a teaspoon, scoop out most of the insides, being careful not to break the skin. Mash in a bowl, adding ¾ of the cheese and the chopped kale.
- Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture back into the potatoes. Sprinkle over the rest of the cheese.
- Bake for another 15-20 minutes, until golden and bubbling.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.