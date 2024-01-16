  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Baked Potatoes With Cheesy Kale Filling

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 16th January 2024 06:09

 Recipe of the week

These vegetarian baked potatoes hit that magic spot somewhere between decadent and worthy. They make a great simple and inexpensive midweek dinner and can be easily adapted to your kitchen contents: use chard or spinach if you have this in your veg box instead of kale, or use a smoky cheese such as Gruyère in place of cheddar.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 4 baking potatoes, about 250-300g each
  • olive oil
  • 50g curly kale, cabbage or chard
  • 150g strong Cheddar, grated
  • salt & pepper


Instruction
  1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C/Gas 6. Put the potatoes in a baking dish and prick a few times with a sharp knife. Rub the potatoes with a little olive oil and sprinkle over some sea salt, to help the skin crisp up.
  2. Bake for about 1½ hours, more or less, depending on the size of your potatoes, until the insides are tender (insert a sharp knife) and the outsides nice and crispy.
  3. While the potatoes are cooking, boil the kale for 4 minutes. Drain, refresh in a bowl of ice cold water, drain again, then pick the leaves away from the stems (discard the stems) and chop the leaves. Keep to one side.
  4. When cooked, remove the potatoes from the oven. Leave until just cool enough to handle, then slice off the tops (serve with the potato, or they could be a chef’s perk!).
  5. Using a teaspoon, scoop out most of the insides, being careful not to break the skin. Mash in a bowl, adding ¾ of the cheese and the chopped kale.
  6. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture back into the potatoes. Sprinkle over the rest of the cheese.
  7. Bake for another 15-20 minutes, until golden and bubbling.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies