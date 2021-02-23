NN12

Recipe of the Week Chilled Spinach, Yoghurt And Mint Soup Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd February 2021 07:38 This is a lovely, fresh vegetarian soup for the hot summer months, with the earthines of spinach set off by sharp mint and tangy yoghurt. For a slightly different take, if you have chard in your veg box use that instead or as well as spinach, removing the tough white stems. Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients 250g spinach, stalks removed

1 garlic clove, chopped

500g plain yoghurt

3 tsp dried mint

200-300ml chilled veg stock

a few fresh mint leaves, shredded

fresh nutmeg, grated, to taste

salt & pepper Instruction In a pan of boiling water, cook the spinach or chard leaves for 2 minutes, until just wilted. Drain and immediately refresh in a bowl of very cold water. Drain again, then squeeze any excess moisture from the leaves with your hands. Place in a food processor with the garlic, yoghurt and dried mint. Blitz, gradually adding enough stock until the soup is smooth and has your preferred consistency. Season well. Transfer to a bowl and chill for an hour or two. Serve sprinkled with the fresh mint leaves and a little grated nutmeg.



