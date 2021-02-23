  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Chilled Spinach, Yoghurt And Mint Soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd February 2021 07:38

 Recipe of the week

This is a lovely, fresh vegetarian soup for the hot summer months, with the earthines of spinach set off by sharp mint and tangy yoghurt. For a slightly different take, if you have chard in your veg box use that instead or as well as spinach, removing the tough white stems.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients
  • 250g spinach, stalks removed
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 500g plain yoghurt
  • 3 tsp dried mint
  • 200-300ml chilled veg stock
  • a few fresh mint leaves, shredded
  • fresh nutmeg, grated, to taste
  • salt & pepper

 

Instruction
  1. In a pan of boiling water, cook the spinach or chard leaves for 2 minutes, until just wilted.
  2. Drain and immediately refresh in a bowl of very cold water. Drain again, then squeeze any excess moisture from the leaves with your hands.
  3. Place in a food processor with the garlic, yoghurt and dried mint. Blitz, gradually adding enough stock until the soup is smooth and has your preferred consistency. Season well.
  4. Transfer to a bowl and chill for an hour or two. Serve sprinkled with the fresh mint leaves and a little grated nutmeg.


 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

