Parmesan Baked Parsnips
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 25th February 2020 06:44
These more-ish parsnips can be eaten as a warm snack, perhaps dipped into crème fraîche flavoured with dill and or sweet chilli sauce. They make a good side with any meat or stew. When you buy parsnips, make sure they’re firm, heavy and not at all spongy for the best taste.
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 175g plain flour
- 50g Parmesan, grated
- 1kg parsnips, peeled, cut into bit sized pieces (remove the core if woody)
- 4 tbsp groundnut oil
- knob of butter
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Combine flour and Parmesan, and season.
- Bring the parsnips to the boil in salted water and boil for 3 minutes. Drain, toss in the Parmesan mixture, coating evenly.
- Heat a solid roasting tin in the oven, then put the tin on a hob, add the oil and baste all the parsnips. Bake for 35 minutes until crisp and golden.
