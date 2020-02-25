  • Bookmark this page

Parmesan Baked Parsnips

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 25th February 2020 06:44

 Recipe of the week

These more-ish parsnips can be eaten as a warm snack, perhaps dipped into crème fraîche flavoured with dill and or sweet chilli sauce. They make a good side with any meat or stew. When you buy parsnips, make sure they’re firm, heavy and not at all spongy for the best taste.

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients
  • 175g plain flour
  • 50g Parmesan, grated
  • 1kg parsnips, peeled, cut into bit sized pieces (remove the core if woody)
  • 4 tbsp groundnut oil
  • knob of butter
  • salt & pepper

 

 

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Combine flour and Parmesan, and season.
  2. Bring the parsnips to the boil in salted water and boil for 3 minutes. Drain, toss in the Parmesan mixture, coating evenly.
  3. Heat a solid roasting tin in the oven, then put the tin on a hob, add the oil and baste all the parsnips. Bake for 35 minutes until crisp and golden.


 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

