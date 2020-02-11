  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

"Art & Craft Festival added to the website - advertising here certainly brought people in to our Christmas Fair which was very successful."
- JE - Litchborough
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Roasted Cauliflower With Lemon, Caraway And Mint

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 11th February 2020 06:29

 Recipe of the week

Sweetly nutty roasted cauliflower is set off by sharp lemon and earthily aniseed caraway seeds in this vegetarian side. For added complexity, garnish with fresh parsley or coriander if you’ve got some to hand; or punctuate with the saltiness of a handful of chopped black olives or the sweetness of raisins soaked in a cup of water for 20 minutes to plump them up.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients
  • 1 small cauliflower
  • olive oil
  • zest & juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp caraway seeds
  • small bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped
  • salt & pepper

 

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 220˚C/Gas 7.
  2. Remove the leaves and central stalk from the cauliflower and break the head into bite-sized florets. Place them in a roasting tray, toss with oil and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes; they should just be starting to colour.
  3. Remove from the oven and add the caraway, half the lemon zest and a dash of the juice. Throw together and roast for another 2-3 minutes. Taste and adjust the salt, pepper and lemon to your taste. Add the mint and serve.


 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

