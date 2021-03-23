Substantial Chicken Soup
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 23rd March 2021 07:26
This is a really comforting chicken soup, and takes under half an hour to make. The better your stock is, the better your soup will be – this isn't the place for a stock cube. This tastes even better the next day (but refrigerate overnight). A bit of tarragon is a lovely addition but the taste of tarragon is very distinctive (sweet aniseed) and best left out if you're unsure if you like it.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 litre good chicken stock
- 150ml white wine
- 1 bay leaf
- few sprigs thyme
- 3 carrots, cut in batons
- 2 sticks celery, finely sliced
- 3 courgettes, in 1 inch slices, halved first if large
- 2 large or 4 small potatoes, in 1 inch chunks
- 400-500g left-over roast chicken, torn into pieces, or 4 chicken legs, poached in the stock, removed from bone & set aside
- 3 leeks, finely sliced
- 2 handfuls flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
- drizzle of olive oil
- juice of ½-1 lemon (optional)
- 1 handful tarragon, chopped (optional)
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Bring stock to simmer with the wine. Add bay leaf, thyme and all vegetables except leeks.
- Simmer until everything is tender but not too soft (about 10-15 minutes).
- Add shredded chicken and finely sliced leeks and return to boil.
- Make sure everything is warmed through and leeks have softened, then season to taste and add parsley, olive oil, lemon juice and tarragon, if using.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
