"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Substantial Chicken Soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd March 2021 07:26

 Recipe of the week

This is a really comforting chicken soup, and takes under half an hour to make. The better your stock is, the better your soup will be – this isn't the place for a stock cube. This tastes even better the next day (but refrigerate overnight). A bit of tarragon is a lovely addition but the taste of tarragon is very distinctive (sweet aniseed) and best left out if you're unsure if you like it.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time:  30 minutes

Ingredients
  • 1 litre good chicken stock
  • 150ml white wine
  • 1 bay leaf
  • few sprigs thyme
  • 3 carrots, cut in batons
  • 2 sticks celery, finely sliced
  • 3 courgettes, in 1 inch slices, halved first if large
  • 2 large or 4 small potatoes, in 1 inch chunks
  • 400-500g left-over roast chicken, torn into pieces, or 4 chicken legs, poached in the stock, removed from bone & set aside
  • 3 leeks, finely sliced
  • 2 handfuls flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • drizzle of olive oil
  • juice of ½-1 lemon (optional)
  • 1 handful tarragon, chopped (optional)
  • salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Bring stock to simmer with the wine. Add bay leaf, thyme and all vegetables except leeks.
  2. Simmer until everything is tender but not too soft (about 10-15 minutes).
  3. Add shredded chicken and finely sliced leeks and return to boil.
  4. Make sure everything is warmed through and leeks have softened, then season to taste and add parsley, olive oil, lemon juice and tarragon, if using.


 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

