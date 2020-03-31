Spanakopita With Chard And Leeks
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 31st March 2020 05:53
A buttery, flaky, light Greek pie filled with greens, herbs and feta. It's traditionally made with spinach, but chard and leeks are a very good alternative. This is slightly time-consuming but very straight-forward to put together and is great as a starter, main course or part of a mezze spread. Cut into squares and serve warm or at room temperature.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 500g chard, tough stalks removed
- 2 tbsp oil for frying, e.g. vegetable or sunflower
- 500g leeks, trimmed, sliced in half lengthways, then shredded
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 tsp dried mint
- 4 eggs
- 200g ricotta (or cottage cheese)
- 200g feta
- handful fresh parsley, chopped
- handful fresh dill, chopped
- 250g packet filo pastry
- 100g butter, melted
- 2 tbsp poppy seeds
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Bring a large pan of water to the boil and blanch the chard leaves for 2 minutes. Drain, plunge into cold water to stop the cooking and keep the colour, then drain again.
- When cool enough to handle, squeeze out any excess liquid with your hands, then roughly chop the leaves.
- Heat the oil and fry the leeks for 6 minutes. Add the garlic and mint and fry for 2 minutes. Leave to cool, then mix in the chopped chard.
- Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4.
- Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Stir in the ricotta, crumble in the feta, then add the veg and herbs and stir gently to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove the filo from the packet and lay it out. Cover with a clean, slightly damp tea towel to stop it drying out. Brush the bottom of the dish with a little butter.
- Lay out a sheet of filo on your work surface and brush with a little melted butter. Lay inside the baking dish; you want some overhanging. Repeat with half the filo, buttering each layer as you go.
- Spoon in the filling and even it out. Lay over the rest of pastry, brushing each sheet as before. Tuck in the edges and brush with butter to seal.
- Sprinkle with the poppy seeds. Bake for about 40 minutes, depending on your oven, until golden and crispy.
