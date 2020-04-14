Potato Breads (Farls) With Leeks And Bacon
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 14th April 2020 05:59
This traditional potato bread can be served for breakfast with sausages, bacon and eggs, or with butter and jam, or like this with the leeks and bacon for a light supper. Add a poached egg if you want to make it more substantial, or if you are vegetarian.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 500g potatoes, peeled & diced
- 50g butter, plus a little extra for frying
- 1 tsp salt
- 100g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 2 large leeks
- 8 bacon rashers; smoked streaky is good, but use whichever you prefer
Instruction
- In a large pan of salted boiling water, cook the potatoes until tender (about 10 minutes). Drain and mash; use a potato ricer if you have one, as you want the mash to be as smooth as possible.
- Place the mash in a large bowl while still warm, stir in the butter and the salt. Once all the butter has melted and combined, add the plain flour and stir to combine. On a lightly floured work surface, gently roll the potato mixture to a circle the size of a large dinner plate (about 9 inches). Lightly dust the top with flour and cut into eight triangles.
- In a frying pan, heat a little more butter and fry the leeks and bacon until cooked through. While the leeks are frying, dust the inside of a heavy based non-stick frying pan with just enough flour to coat.
- Heat over a low to medium heat until the flour is just starting to colour, then add the potato triangles, frying each one for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden.
- Cook them in batches and keep them somewhere warm if your pan is not large enough to hold them all. Serve with the leeks and bacon.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.