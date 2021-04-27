  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Asparagus & Anchovy Mayonnaise

Published: 27th April 2021

 Recipe of the week

Everything works well dipped into this, and we do mean everything. To create majestic sarnies, slather the mayo onto slices of crusty bread, then pile in the asparagus and slices of smoked ham, cold roast beef or boiled egg.

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time:  5 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients
  • 4 anchovy fillets
  • ½ garlic clove
  • 4 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 200g asparagus, trimmed

Instruction
  1. Very finely chop or mash the anchovies and garlic until they form a paste. Mix into the mayo.
  2. Steam or boil the asparagus for 2-3 minutes. Dip the spears like chips.


 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

