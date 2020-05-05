  • Bookmark this page

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

French Beans And Leeks With Garlic And Almonds

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 5th May 2020 06:34

 Recipe of the week

A healthy vegetarian dish for spring or early summer. This is quick to throw together and has a nice diversity of taste and texture. It makes a very good accompaniment to lamb cutlets or halloumi

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time:  15 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 1 medium leek
  • 450g French beans
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 100g flaked almonds (optional)
  • 2 tbsp dark soy sauce

Instruction
  1. Slice and thoroughly wash the leek. Trim and halve the beans. Cook in boiling water or steam for 10 minutes. Drain and pile into a warm serving dish.
  2. Gently heat the oil with the crushed garlic until it is just turning golden, quickly toss in the almonds, soy sauce and vegetables. Stir for a few minutes until lightly browned. Serve immediately.


 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

