French Beans And Leeks With Garlic And Almonds
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 5th May 2020 06:34
A healthy vegetarian dish for spring or early summer. This is quick to throw together and has a nice diversity of taste and texture. It makes a very good accompaniment to lamb cutlets or halloumi
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 medium leek
- 450g French beans
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves
- 100g flaked almonds (optional)
- 2 tbsp dark soy sauce
Instruction
- Slice and thoroughly wash the leek. Trim and halve the beans. Cook in boiling water or steam for 10 minutes. Drain and pile into a warm serving dish.
- Gently heat the oil with the crushed garlic until it is just turning golden, quickly toss in the almonds, soy sauce and vegetables. Stir for a few minutes until lightly browned. Serve immediately.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
