Miso Noodle Broth With Pak Choi

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 13th June 2023 06:25

 Recipe of the week

As the name may hint at pak choi is a perfect companion to Asian and Oriental flavours. This is Pak Choi in its natural habitat. The leaves wilt well in the fashion of spinach or chard but the real character comes from the succulent crunch of the just cooked stalks. Don’t shy away from using it in a more prosaic way, simply steamed or wilted as a side dish. You can lengthen this into a full meal by adding some sliced chicken breast or cubed tofu. If you like some heat to your food try adding some finely sliced red chilli along with the onions.



 
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time:  10 minutes
Serves: 3

Ingredients
  • 100g dried noodles, try udon
  • 500ml stock
  • 2cm ginger, peeled & finely sliced
  • 2 tbsp miso paste
  • 100g mushrooms, finely sliced
  • 1 pak choi, stalks sliced, leaves left whole
  • 3 spring onions, finely sliced


Instruction
  1. Cover the noodles with boiling water and leave to sit for a few minutes until cooked, drain and cool with cold water. Put the stock in a saucepan with the ginger.
  2. Bring to the boil.
  3. Add the miso and stir. Add mushrooms and pak choi stalks and cook for a minute or two until the stalks soften. Add the noodles and pak choi leaves, cook for another minute until they wilt.
  4. Ladle into bowls and garnish with spring onion slices.



 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

