Miso Noodle Broth With Pak Choi
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 13th June 2023 06:25
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients
- 100g dried noodles, try udon
- 500ml stock
- 2cm ginger, peeled & finely sliced
- 2 tbsp miso paste
- 100g mushrooms, finely sliced
- 1 pak choi, stalks sliced, leaves left whole
- 3 spring onions, finely sliced
Instruction
- Cover the noodles with boiling water and leave to sit for a few minutes until cooked, drain and cool with cold water. Put the stock in a saucepan with the ginger.
- Bring to the boil.
- Add the miso and stir. Add mushrooms and pak choi stalks and cook for a minute or two until the stalks soften. Add the noodles and pak choi leaves, cook for another minute until they wilt.
- Ladle into bowls and garnish with spring onion slices.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
