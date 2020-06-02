NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Asparagus, Broad Bean and Herb Risotto Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd June 2020 06:10 A light, green risotto that celebrates what's in season in spring. Use pecorino for vegetarians, and add in or substitute peas or French or green beans in place of broad beans if that's what you have in your box. If your broad beans are very small and young you needn't bother with the double podding – although then you miss out on the beautiful bright green colour of the podded beans.



Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes Serves: 4



Ingredients 700g broad beans, podded

2 tbsp olive oil

100g butter

1 large onion, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

400g risotto rice

250ml dry white wine

1litre hot veg stock

250g asparagus, ends snapped off, stalks chopped into small pieces (leave the spear ends about 4-5cm)

100g Parmesan or Pecorino, grated

handful basil, chives & mint, chopped

salt & pepper



Instruction Boil beans for 4 minutes. Drain, plunge into cold water and drain again. Peel off the outer skins and put the inner beans to one side. Meanwhile, heat the oil and half the butter in a large heavy-based pan. Fry the onion gently for 8 minutes, without colouring. Add the garlic and rice and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Turn the heat up slightly. Add the wine. Reduce the heat and simmer until absorbed, then add the stock a ladle at a time, stirring constantly. After 20-25 minutes, when the rice is almost cooked, add the asparagus. Cook for another 3-4 minutes. The rice should be cooked, but with some bite. Add the beans, the rest of the butter and the cheese. Season. Stir well, turn off the heat, cover and leave for 5 minutes. Stir in the herbs just before serving.

A light, green risotto that celebrates what's in season in spring. Use pecorino for vegetarians, and add in or substitute peas or French or green beans in place of broad beans if that's what you have in your box. If your broad beans are very small and young you needn't bother with the double podding – although then you miss out on the beautiful bright green colour of the podded beans. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.