Rhubarb and Strawberry Crumble
Author: Riverford Organics
Published: 9th June 2020 07:02
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2-4 rhubarb stalks, cut into slices 2cm thick
- 250g strawberries, hulls removed, large ones cut in half
- 165g plain flour
- 50g soft light brown sugar
- 150g rolled oats
- 125g unsalted butter
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4.
- Place the rhubarb in a deep pie dish. Toss the strawberries with a tablespoon of the flour and add to the rhubarb. Sprinkle half the sugar on top.
- Put the oats, butter and remaining sugar and flour in a food processor and pulse until the mixture starts to come together. Spread the crumble over the fruit and bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes, until the rhubarb is tender and the crumble is browned. Serve with delicious clotted cream.
