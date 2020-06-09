NN12

Recipe of the Week Rhubarb and Strawberry Crumble Author: Riverford Organics Published: 9th June 2020 07:02 Sweet and tart, this dessert is a real favourite in the Field Kitchen when the rhubarb and strawberry seasons coincide. It's very easy to make and a great excuse for eating lots of cream or custard. Replace the flour with oats and fine oatmeal for a gluten free alternative.





Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 50 minutes Serves: 6



Ingredients 2-4 rhubarb stalks, cut into slices 2cm thick

250g strawberries, hulls removed, large ones cut in half

165g plain flour

50g soft light brown sugar

150g rolled oats

125g unsalted butter



Instruction Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Place the rhubarb in a deep pie dish. Toss the strawberries with a tablespoon of the flour and add to the rhubarb. Sprinkle half the sugar on top. Put the oats, butter and remaining sugar and flour in a food processor and pulse until the mixture starts to come together. Spread the crumble over the fruit and bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes, until the rhubarb is tender and the crumble is browned. Serve with delicious clotted cream.

Sweet and tart, this dessert is a real favourite in the Field Kitchen when the rhubarb and strawberry seasons coincide. It's very easy to make and a great excuse for eating lots of cream or custard. Replace the flour with oats and fine oatmeal for a gluten free alternative. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/