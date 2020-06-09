  • Bookmark this page

"Thanks for your prompt response.  I think the site is excellent."
Heather
Rhubarb and Strawberry Crumble

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 9th June 2020 07:02

 Recipe of the week

Sweet and tart, this dessert is a real favourite in the Field Kitchen when the rhubarb and strawberry seasons coincide. It's very easy to make and a great excuse for eating lots of cream or custard. Replace the flour with oats and fine oatmeal for a gluten free alternative.


 
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time:  50 minutes
Serves: 6

Ingredients
  • 2-4 rhubarb stalks, cut into slices 2cm thick
  • 250g strawberries, hulls removed, large ones cut in half
  • 165g plain flour
  • 50g soft light brown sugar
  • 150g rolled oats
  • 125g unsalted butter


Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4.
  2. Place the rhubarb in a deep pie dish. Toss the strawberries with a tablespoon of the flour and add to the rhubarb. Sprinkle half the sugar on top.
  3. Put the oats, butter and remaining sugar and flour in a food processor and pulse until the mixture starts to come together. Spread the crumble over the fruit and bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes, until the rhubarb is tender and the crumble is browned. Serve with delicious clotted cream.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

