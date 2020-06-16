Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Roman Style Broad Beans
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 16th June 2020 07:54
This dish goes well with roast lamb.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 600g broad beans (unshelled weight)
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 slices pancetta or smoked streaky bacon, cut into thin strips
- 1 tbsp fresh mint, chopped
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Shell the broad beans.
- Sauté the onion in olive oil for 5 minutes, without browning.
- Add the bacon and cook for 3 more minutes. Stir in the broad beans and seasoning.
- Add 3 tablespoons of water, cover with a lid and cook over a low heat for about 8 minutes until beans are cooked through.
- Finish with chopped mint.
