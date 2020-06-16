  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"AMA is always a good read, and jolly jam-packed these days!"
- Chris Insall
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Roman Style Broad Beans

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 16th June 2020 07:54

 Recipe of the weekThis dish goes well with roast lamb.



 
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time:  20 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 600g broad beans (unshelled weight)
  • ½ onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 slices pancetta or smoked streaky bacon, cut into thin strips
  • 1 tbsp fresh mint, chopped
  • salt & pepper


Instruction
  1. Shell the broad beans.
  2. Sauté the onion in olive oil for 5 minutes, without browning.
  3. Add the bacon and cook for 3 more minutes. Stir in the broad beans and seasoning.
  4. Add 3 tablespoons of water, cover with a lid and cook over a low heat for about 8 minutes until beans are cooked through.
  5. Finish with chopped mint.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies