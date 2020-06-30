Sugar Snap Peas With Marjoram And Lemon
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 30th June 2020 07:16
Our sugar snap peas are at their height during July. Eat them as fresh as possible, either raw or, as here, cooked very briefly. Fragrant marjoram and zesty lemon make a lovely setting for their delicate taste.
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 250g sugar snap peas
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 2 tsp fresh marjoram, chopped
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- In a heavy based frying pan heat the olive oil. Add the sugar snap peas and cook on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the lemon juice, zest and marjoram and toss to coat the peas.
- Season to taste.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
