Sugar Snap Peas With Marjoram And Lemon

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 30th June 2020 07:16

 Recipe of the week

Our sugar snap peas are at their height during July. Eat them as fresh as possible, either raw or, as here, cooked very briefly. Fragrant marjoram and zesty lemon make a lovely setting for their delicate taste.


 
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time:  5 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 250g sugar snap peas
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 2 tsp fresh marjoram, chopped
  • salt & pepper

 

Instruction
  1. In a heavy based frying pan heat the olive oil. Add the sugar snap peas and cook on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
  2. Add the lemon juice, zest and marjoram and toss to coat the peas.
  3. Season to taste.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

