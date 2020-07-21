  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Whole Roast Mackerel, Samphire With Chewy Garlic

Author: Riveford Organics Published: 21st July 2020 07:13

 Recipe of the week

There are three strong and bold components to this meal: salty samphire, rich mackerel, and acid-sweet tomatoes which cut through the oiliness of the fish. This lovely, sea-themed recipe can be cooked in less than an hour.


 
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time:  30 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients
  • 2 gutted whole mackerel
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 2 fresh bay leaves
  • 4 ripe tomatoes
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • 100g samphire
  • 30g butter

for the devilling sauce:
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp English mustard powder
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • pinch salt
  • salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 200 ̊C/Gas 6.
  2. Season the mackerel inside and out and cut 3 diagonal slashes on each side, pop a wedge of lemon, a sprig of thyme and the bay leaf inside each cavity. Place in a generous, well oiled roasting dish.
  3. To make to devilling sauce, mix all the ingredients in a bowl.
  4. Slice the tomatoes in half and place, face up, around the mackerel in the roasting dish.
  5. Spoon some devilling sauce on to each tomato, and pop in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until the flesh pulls away from the bone.
  6. Meanwhile put the garlic cloves into a small pan of boiling water and simmering for about 10 minutes or until soft to the tip of a knife, remove and cut lengthways in to quarters.
  7. Blanch the samphire in boiling water for 60 seconds, cool in iced water, drain and set aside.
  8. 5 minutes before the fish is done heat the butter with a dash of oil in a pan until it starts to foam. Add the garlic and cook on a medium heat until it starts to brown, the trick is to get a nice crisp, chewy crust without burning it.
  9. When ready add a good squeeze of lemon and toss the samphire with the garlic for a few minutes to reheat. Serve together with the roasting juices spooned over the whole dish.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies