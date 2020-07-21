Whole Roast Mackerel, Samphire With Chewy Garlic
|Author: Riveford Organics
|Published: 21st July 2020 07:13
There are three strong and bold components to this meal: salty samphire, rich mackerel, and acid-sweet tomatoes which cut through the oiliness of the fish. This lovely, sea-themed recipe can be cooked in less than an hour.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 gutted whole mackerel
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- 2 thyme sprigs
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 4 ripe tomatoes
- 6 garlic cloves
- 100g samphire
- 30g butter
for the devilling sauce:
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp English mustard powder
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- pinch salt
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 200 ̊C/Gas 6.
- Season the mackerel inside and out and cut 3 diagonal slashes on each side, pop a wedge of lemon, a sprig of thyme and the bay leaf inside each cavity. Place in a generous, well oiled roasting dish.
- To make to devilling sauce, mix all the ingredients in a bowl.
- Slice the tomatoes in half and place, face up, around the mackerel in the roasting dish.
- Spoon some devilling sauce on to each tomato, and pop in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until the flesh pulls away from the bone.
- Meanwhile put the garlic cloves into a small pan of boiling water and simmering for about 10 minutes or until soft to the tip of a knife, remove and cut lengthways in to quarters.
- Blanch the samphire in boiling water for 60 seconds, cool in iced water, drain and set aside.
- 5 minutes before the fish is done heat the butter with a dash of oil in a pan until it starts to foam. Add the garlic and cook on a medium heat until it starts to brown, the trick is to get a nice crisp, chewy crust without burning it.
- When ready add a good squeeze of lemon and toss the samphire with the garlic for a few minutes to reheat. Serve together with the roasting juices spooned over the whole dish.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.