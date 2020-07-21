NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Whole Roast Mackerel, Samphire With Chewy Garlic Author: Riveford Organics Published: 21st July 2020 07:13 There are three strong and bold components to this meal: salty samphire, rich mackerel, and acid-sweet tomatoes which cut through the oiliness of the fish. This lovely, sea-themed recipe can be cooked in less than an hour.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes Serves: 2



Ingredients 2 gutted whole mackerel

1 lemon, cut into wedges

2 thyme sprigs

2 fresh bay leaves

4 ripe tomatoes

6 garlic cloves

100g samphire

30g butter

for the devilling sauce:

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp English mustard powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

pinch salt

salt & pepper

Instruction Preheat oven to 200 ̊C/Gas 6. Season the mackerel inside and out and cut 3 diagonal slashes on each side, pop a wedge of lemon, a sprig of thyme and the bay leaf inside each cavity. Place in a generous, well oiled roasting dish. To make to devilling sauce, mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Slice the tomatoes in half and place, face up, around the mackerel in the roasting dish. Spoon some devilling sauce on to each tomato, and pop in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until the flesh pulls away from the bone. Meanwhile put the garlic cloves into a small pan of boiling water and simmering for about 10 minutes or until soft to the tip of a knife, remove and cut lengthways in to quarters. Blanch the samphire in boiling water for 60 seconds, cool in iced water, drain and set aside. 5 minutes before the fish is done heat the butter with a dash of oil in a pan until it starts to foam. Add the garlic and cook on a medium heat until it starts to brown, the trick is to get a nice crisp, chewy crust without burning it. When ready add a good squeeze of lemon and toss the samphire with the garlic for a few minutes to reheat. Serve together with the roasting juices spooned over the whole dish.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/