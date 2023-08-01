  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Your website is better than the local newspaper. Everything is there! Keep up the good work.   Lynda"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Tomato & Tarragon Salad With Tapenade Toast

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 1st August 2023 06:02

 Recipe of the week

Tapenade is a French olive paste and can be eaten as a dip or spread. This recipe is great for sharing as a starter or light lunch. It will make more tapenade than you’ll need for one meal, but it’s not worth making less, and it keeps well for a few days in the fridge. You could use shop-bought tapenade if you prefer, although making your own is easy and satisfying.


 
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time:  15 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
For the tapenade toast
  • 200g pitted black olives
  • 2 tbsp capers (if in brine, soak in water for 20 minutes then drain)
  • 3 preserved anchovies
  • 1 large or 2 small garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • leaves from 3 thyme sprigs
  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley leaves, plus a little extra for garnishing
  • juice of ½ lemon, more to taste
  • about 5 tbsp olive oil
  • slices of ciabatta or sourdough, griddled or toasted
       
For the tomato salad
  • 8 large tomatoes (a few more if smaller)
  • 2 pinches of caster sugar
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • juice from ¼ of a lemon, more to taste
  • 1 good tsp Dijon mustard
  • 3 tbsp tarragon leaves, roughly chopped
  • salt & black pepper


Instruction
  1. Make the tapenade by blitzing the olives, capers, anchovies, garlic and thyme in a food processor, then adding the parsley, lemon juice and just enough oil to make a rough paste. (If you don’t have a food processor, pound the ingredients in a pestle and mortar, then stir in the lemon juice and oil.)
  2. Season to taste: you’ll need little or no salt, as the mixture is already salty from the anchovies. Thinly slice the tomatoes and arrange on a platter. Sprinkle with the sugar. Whisk the remaining olive oil, lemon juice and mustard together. Taste and add more lemon juice or oil if needed.
  3. Pour over the tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and scatter over the tarragon. Spread the tapenade on to the ciabatta and sprinkle over a little extra parsley. Serve with the tomato salad.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies