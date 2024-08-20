Braised Sweetcorn With Spinach
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 20th August 2024 06:18
This is a lovely dish to cook using fresh corn. Try to get a slightly brown colour on the corn kernels, as this imparts a caramelised, smoky flavour. Add a pinch of chilli or red pepper flakes for more of a kick. This can also be made with tinned corn, but the texture and taste tends to be a little blander.
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 corn cobs
- 50g butter
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 300g fresh spinach
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Stand each cob upright on a board and cut downwards with a sharp knife in a sawing action to remove the kernels.
- Melt the butter in a pan, add the corn, then cover and cook gently for 10 minutes, until just tender and lightly coloured. Add the garlic and mix well.
- Meanwhile, blanch the spinach in boiling salted water for 30 seconds, then drain and refresh in cold water. Squeeze out excess water, chop the spinach roughly and add to the corn.
- Cook for 3 minutes or so, until heated through, then season and serve.
