The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Braised Sweetcorn With Spinach

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 20th August 2024 06:18

 Recipe of the week

This is a lovely dish to cook using fresh corn. Try to get a slightly brown colour on the corn kernels, as this imparts a caramelised, smoky flavour. Add a pinch of chilli or red pepper flakes for more of a kick. This can also be made with tinned corn, but the texture and taste tends to be a little blander.

 
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time:  15 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 2 corn cobs
  • 50g butter
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 300g fresh spinach
  • salt & pepper


Instruction
  1. Stand each cob upright on a board and cut downwards with a sharp knife in a sawing action to remove the kernels.
  2. Melt the butter in a pan, add the corn, then cover and cook gently for 10 minutes, until just tender and lightly coloured. Add the garlic and mix well.
  3. Meanwhile, blanch the spinach in boiling salted water for 30 seconds, then drain and refresh in cold water. Squeeze out excess water, chop the spinach roughly and add to the corn.
  4. Cook for 3 minutes or so, until heated through, then season and serve.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Comments

