Cherry Tomato Tarte Tatin

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 1st September 2020 07:11

 Recipe of the week

An intensely flavourful vegetarian tart, redolent of summer. This is very simple to cook, and the resulting combination of sweet cherry tomatoes and mellow, caramelised roasted garlic is utterly lovely. Eat for lunch or dinner with a crisp green salad or lightly blanched green beans.

 
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 3

Ingredients
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 40g butter
  • 1 tsp caster sugar
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • ½ whole head of garlic (cut in half crossways)
  • 4 sprigs fresh marjoram or oregano
  • 250g cherry tomatoes, cut in half through the middle
  • 1 tbsp dry breadcrumbs
  • 320g sheet all-butter puff pastry, rolled out to 3-4mm thick
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • salt & pepper
       


Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 220°C/Gas 7.
  2. Heat the oil and butter in a 23cm ovenproof frying pan. Add the sugar and balsamic and season.
  3. Put the garlic bulb cut side up in the middle. Scatter over the marjoram and arrange the tomatoes cut side down around the garlic. Cook on a medium heat for 5 minutes. Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.
  4. Cut the pastry to the same size as the pan, lay it over the top of the tomatoes and tuck in the edges. Brush with beaten egg.
  5. Bake in an oven for 20 minutes, until golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and leave to sit for 5 minutes.
  6. Run a knife around the edge of the pastry to loosen it, place a plate over the top and tip it out. You may need to do some tomato patching, depending on how nonstick your pan is.
  7. Cut into slices, squeezing out the garlic to spread over the tarte.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

