Salad of French Beans And Grilled Leeks With Tapenade
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 8th September 2020 07:32
An unusual take on salade Niçoise, this healthy salad is great with chicken or a meaty fish such as tuna. You could add a little shaved fennel before serving, if you like, or, if you're having it on its own as a light main, crumble over some feta.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 5
Ingredients
- 300g french beans, trimmed
- 500g leeks, trimmed
- a little olive oil
for the tapenade dressing:
- 75g stoned black olives
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 anchovy fillets
- 1 tsp capers, soaked in cold water for 20 mins, then drained & squeezed dry
- 1 fresh chilli (optional)
- 125ml olive oil
- 1 tbsp parsley or basil or tarragon, chopped (optional)
- freshly ground black pepper
Instruction
- First make the dressing. Put the olives, garlic, anchovies, capers and chilli, if using, in a food processor and whiz to a rough paste.
- Gradually add the olive oil and mix to make a dressing with a coating consistency. At this point the chopped herbs can be added. Season with freshly ground black pepper.
- Cook the french beans in boiling salted water for 3–4 minutes; they should still have some ‘bite’. Drain and set aside.
- Cook the leeks in boiling salted water for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly.
- Cut them in half lengthways, toss in a little olive oil and then grill on a ridged grill pan until they are just tender and lightly charred. Cut into 6cm lengths.
- Mix the beans and leeks together and then stir in enough dressing to taste.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
