NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Salad of French Beans And Grilled Leeks With Tapenade Author: Riverford Organics Published: 8th September 2020 07:32 An unusual take on salade Niçoise, this healthy salad is great with chicken or a meaty fish such as tuna. You could add a little shaved fennel before serving, if you like, or, if you're having it on its own as a light main, crumble over some feta. Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes Serves: 5

Ingredients 300g french beans, trimmed

500g leeks, trimmed

a little olive oil

for the tapenade dressing: 75g stoned black olives

1 garlic clove

2 anchovy fillets

1 tsp capers, soaked in cold water for 20 mins, then drained & squeezed dry

1 fresh chilli (optional)

125ml olive oil

1 tbsp parsley or basil or tarragon, chopped (optional)

freshly ground black pepper





Instruction First make the dressing. Put the olives, garlic, anchovies, capers and chilli, if using, in a food processor and whiz to a rough paste.

Gradually add the olive oil and mix to make a dressing with a coating consistency. At this point the chopped herbs can be added. Season with freshly ground black pepper.

Cook the french beans in boiling salted water for 3–4 minutes; they should still have some ‘bite’. Drain and set aside.

Cook the leeks in boiling salted water for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly.

Cut them in half lengthways, toss in a little olive oil and then grill on a ridged grill pan until they are just tender and lightly charred. Cut into 6cm lengths.

Mix the beans and leeks together and then stir in enough dressing to taste.

for the tapenade dressing: Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.