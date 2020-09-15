  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Calabrese Pasta With Anchovy, Chilli and Garlic

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 15th September 2020 06:34

 Recipe of the week

Anchovies allowed to melt like this lose some of their harshness - worth trying even if you're wary of them.

 
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 500g Calabrese, cut into florets
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 fresh red chillies, chopped finely
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 6 anchovy fillets
  • 450g dried pasta, orecchiette, penne or butterfly shaped
  • Parmesan, grated
  • salt & pepper




Instruction
  1. Blanch the Calabrese in boiling, salted water for about 3 minutes. Save the water to cook the pasta.
  2. Cook the garlic and chilli in olive oil for a few minutes. Before the garlic turns brown, take it off the heat and add the anchovies.
  3. Stir until the anchovies have dissolved. Add the Calabrese and braise in the anchovy sauce for a few minutes.
  4. Cook the pasta as per instructions on your packet. Add the cooked pasta and Parmesan to the Calabrese and check the seasoning before serving.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies