Calabrese Pasta With Anchovy, Chilli and Garlic
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 15th September 2020 06:34
Anchovies allowed to melt like this lose some of their harshness - worth trying even if you're wary of them.
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 500g Calabrese, cut into florets
- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 fresh red chillies, chopped finely
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 6 anchovy fillets
- 450g dried pasta, orecchiette, penne or butterfly shaped
- Parmesan, grated
- salt & pepper
Instruction
- Blanch the Calabrese in boiling, salted water for about 3 minutes. Save the water to cook the pasta.
- Cook the garlic and chilli in olive oil for a few minutes. Before the garlic turns brown, take it off the heat and add the anchovies.
- Stir until the anchovies have dissolved. Add the Calabrese and braise in the anchovy sauce for a few minutes.
- Cook the pasta as per instructions on your packet. Add the cooked pasta and Parmesan to the Calabrese and check the seasoning before serving.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
