Recipe of the Week Parsnips Molly Parkin Author: Riverford Organics Published: 9th November 2021 07:03 Browned parsnips layered with tomatoes, cheese and cream and baked in a rich, sweet sauce. This is a cheap, easy-to-make and delicious old-fashioned vegetarian main. Serve with just a salad and bread to sop up the juices, or with cooked grains and greens. Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 60 minutes Serves: 4



Ingredients Oil for frying, e.g. sunflower

25g butter, plus extra for greasing

1 tbsp light brown sugar

350-400g parsnips, peeled & thinly sliced into rounds

250g tomatoes, sliced thinly

75g Gruyère, emmental ro Cheddar, grated

125ml double cream

Small handful dried breadcrumbs

Salt & pepper



Instruction Preheat the oven to 180˚C/Gas 4. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil and a knob of butter in a frying pan. Sprinkle in the sugar and lay the parsnips over the top. If you can’t fit them all in at the same time, divide the parsnips and sugar in half and fry in two batches. Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side, until starting to caramelise. Grease a casserole or baking dish with butter. Layer the parsnips, tomatoes and cheese, seasoning each layer. Finish with a layer of cheese. Pour over the cream. Top with the breadcrumbs, dot with the rest of the butter. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until golden and the parsnips are tender.



