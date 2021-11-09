Parsnips Molly Parkin
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 9th November 2021 07:03
Browned parsnips layered with tomatoes, cheese and cream and baked in a rich, sweet sauce. This is a cheap, easy-to-make and delicious old-fashioned vegetarian main. Serve with just a salad and bread to sop up the juices, or with cooked grains and greens.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- Oil for frying, e.g. sunflower
- 25g butter, plus extra for greasing
- 1 tbsp light brown sugar
- 350-400g parsnips, peeled & thinly sliced into rounds
- 250g tomatoes, sliced thinly
- 75g Gruyère, emmental ro Cheddar, grated
- 125ml double cream
- Small handful dried breadcrumbs
- Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 180˚C/Gas 4.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil and a knob of butter in a frying pan.
- Sprinkle in the sugar and lay the parsnips over the top.
- If you can’t fit them all in at the same time, divide the parsnips and sugar in half and fry in two batches.
- Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side, until starting to caramelise.
- Grease a casserole or baking dish with butter.
- Layer the parsnips, tomatoes and cheese, seasoning each layer.
- Finish with a layer of cheese. Pour over the cream.
- Top with the breadcrumbs, dot with the rest of the butter.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes, until golden and the parsnips are tender.
