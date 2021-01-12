NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Leek, potato, mustard & dill tortilla with broccoli & toasted almonds Author: Riverford Organics Published: 12th January 2021 06:43 Mustard and dill are a good, warming flavour combination. They pair well with lots of winter veg; potatoes, leeks, broccoli and cauliflower, beetroot and also spring greens and cabbage. Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes Serves: 2



Ingredients 25g flaked almonds

1 leek

Oil for frying, e.g. vegetable or light olive

400g potatoes

6 eggs

50g Parmesan, grated

1 tbsp dried dill tops

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 head broccoli

Salt & pepper

Instruction Put a large pan of well-salted water on to boil. Put the almonds in a dry frying pan. Gently heat them, stirring now and then, until they’re lightly golden and toasted. Transfer them to a small bowl. Halve the leek lengthways and finely shred each half. Wash well to remove any grit. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a deep frying pan. Add the leek and fry on a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring now and then to stop it catching. Add a splash of water if it looks like it might. While the leek cooks, wash and peel the potatoes. Slice into half cm rounds. Once the water comes to a boil, add the potatoes and cook for about 5 minutes, until tender to the tip of a knife. Drain the potatoes into a colander. Refill the pan with water, then put it back on the heat. Crack the eggs into a bowl. Use a fork to gently whisk together. Add the Parmesan, dill and mustard to the eggs. Season with salt and pepper (not too much salt, as the cheese is quite salty). Stir together. Wash the broccoli and break up the florets. Once the leek has cooked for 10 minutes, add the drained potatoes and gently turn them so they’re roughly mixed together, flattening the potatoes down a little. Pour in the egg mixture. Tip the pan from side to side so the egg covers the veg evenly. Cook on your lowest heat for a few minutes, just enough to set the bottom half. Put your grill on a medium heat. Once the bottom half of the frittata is cooked, transfer to the grill and cook until the top is just set. Remove from the heat and leave to rest while you cook the broccoli. Add the broccoli florets to the pan of water. Cook for 3 minutes, or until just tender. Drain. Cut the tortilla into wedges and serve with the broccoli, sprinkled with the toasted almonds.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.