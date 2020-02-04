NN12

Recipe of the Week Sirloin steak, mushroom & red wine sauce with sauté potatoes & shredded sprouts Author: Riverford Organics Published: 4th February 2020 06:31 Imagine you’re cooking in a French bistro, crack open a good bottle of red and you’ll be well on your way to creating this speedy, tasty supper. With a little twist on a classic steak, sauce and sauté potato combo, it also introduces shredded Brussels sprouts, our favourite Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes Serves: 2



Ingredients 400g potatoes

200g mushrooms

1 large or 2 small shallots

200g Brussels sprouts

3 sprigs fresh thyme

25g butter

60ml red wine

250ml chicken stock

2 sirloin steaks

Salt & pepper

Put a large pan of salted water on to boil. While the water heats up, wash and peel the potatoes. Slice them into round discs, about half cm thick. A little safety tip is to take a wee slice off one side of each potato then rest them on their flat edge to chop them. Clean the mushrooms with a damp piece of kitchen paper or clean cloth. Thinly slice them. Peel and finely dice the shallot(s). Peel the outer leaves off the Brussels sprouts, trim any protruding stalks if needed and give them a little wash. Cut each one lengthways through the stalk in half, then into thin shreds. Pick the leaves off the thyme sprigs. Add the potatoes to the pan of boiling water and cook for 6-8 minutes or so (depending on how thick you've cut them), until just tender (test by piercing one with a sharp knife). Drain them into a colander and leave for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, melt half the butter and a splash of oil in a medium pan. Add the shallot(s), fresh mushrooms and thyme leaves. Fry on a low to medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring now and then. Add the red wine. Boil for 1-2 minutes to reduce the wine down a little. Add half the pack of chicken stock, season with a little salt and pepper and simmer it on a low boil to reduce it by about half while you prepare the rest of the meal. If it reduces enough before you've finished, take it off the hob and gently reheat to serve. Pop your oven on to 150˚C/Gas 2. Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a good-sized frying pan. Add the potatoes and fry for about 4 minutes on each side to lightly brown them. Transfer to a baking dish and pop in the oven to keep warm. Wipe the frying pan out. Heat a little more oil in the same pan. Add the sprouts and stir-fry to wilt them, about 2-3 minutes. Toss with the potatoes and return the dish to the oven. Rub the steak with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Heat the same frying pan until very hot, almost smoking. Add the steak and fry for 1 minute on each side. Transfer the steak to a plate to rest for a couple of minutes while you dish up the potatoes and sprouts. Serve the steak with the mushroom sauce, gently reheated if necessary. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/