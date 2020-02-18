NN12

Recipe of the Week Swede, celeriac and carrots braised in olive oil Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th February 2020 07:22 This is a Turkish method, common along the Aegean coast, that’s used for cooking lots of different vegetables. The idea is to braise them slowly with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and a little sugar to concentrate and accentuate their natural flavours. It is definitely best served at room temperature, and preferably the next day. This recipe comes from Riverford Cook Anna, who likes it served as part of a mezze spread. Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Serves: 6



Ingredients 500g swede

500g celeriac

250g carrots

Juice of 2 lemons, or to taste

125ml olive oil

2 tsp sugar, or to taste

1½ tsp salt, or to taste

1 fresh bay leaf

4 peppercorns

30g fresh parsley, chopped

30g fresh dill, chopped Instruction Scrub and peel the vegetables. Cut the carrots into thickish slices on a sharp angle. Cut the swede and celeriac into 1cm slices, and then into 1cm batons. Cut these into cubes or diamonds. Put the veg into a large, wide pan and add the lemon juice, olive oil, sugar, salt, bay leaf and peppercorns. Add cold water until they are almost but not quite submerged. Cover with baking paper pressed to the surface and a lid and set over a medium heat. When it comes to a simmer, turn the heat down and cook slowly for about 1 hour, until the vegetables are completely tender. Try to avoid stirring too much so that the vegetables hold their shape. Halfway through the cooking time, taste the braising liquid and decide if it needs more lemon, oil or seasonings. When the vegetables are done, lift them out with a slotted spoon into your serving dish and discard the bay leaf and peppercorns. With the pan uncovered, boil the braising liquid until reduced and syrupy. Taste it occasionally and stop it from boiling if it’s becoming too salty. Add the herbs to the liquid, then pour it over the vegetables and let cool. Serve at room temperature.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/