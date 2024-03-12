Guy’s dandelion pasta
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 12th March 2024 06:05
Determined to make the best of a pesky weed, I served this to a table of groaning teenagers. I expected a rebellion, but they asked for more. The creaminess of the sauce counterbalances the bitterness of the dandelion leaves – just adjust the balance between the two, depending on your audience.' (Guy Watson)
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 200g washed dandelion leaves (more if you love bitter flavours, less if you don’t)
- 2-4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
- Olive oil
- 1 mild chilli, finely chopped
- 50-100ml double cream or crème fraîche
- 50g Parmesan, plus extra to serve (optional)
500g pasta (preferably linguine or spaghetti)
- Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Plunge the dandelion leaves in salted boiling water for 1 minute (maybe 2 minutes if you want the dish to be less bitter).
- Drain and refresh under a cold tap, before squeezing out as much water as possible and roughly chopping.
- While your pasta is cooking, gently fry the garlic and chilli in a good splash of olive oil.
- At the first sign of the garlic colouring, add the dandelion and cook for about 3-5 minutes.
- Season, add cream to taste (if you love the bitter flavour of dandelion/radicchio etc use less, add more if you don’t) and cook for another minute.
- Stir in the Parmesan just before tossing in the pasta. Add more Parmesan to taste at the table.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
