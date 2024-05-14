  • Bookmark this page

Chard and Anchovy Gratin

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th May 2024 06:50

 Recipe of the week

Anchovies give the chard a lovely depth and saltiness. This can be eaten on its own (try a poached egg), but it also pairs well with the strong taste of roast lamb. One good variation is to sprinkle a little Parmesan on top for the last five minutes of cooking.


Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 55 minutes
Serves: 6


Ingredients
    •    2 bunches Swiss chard, about 500-600g
    •    A large knob of butter
    •    1 onion, chopped
    •    3 garlic cloves, crushed
    •    6 anchovies
    •    1 tbsp plain flour
    •    1 tbsp Parmesan, grated
    •    Salt & pepper
 

 

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 160°C/Gas 3.
  2. Separate the chard leaves from the stalks and blanch them in a large pan of boiling salted water for 1 minute. Drain well, refresh under cold running water, then squeeze out excess water. Set aside.
  3. Cut the chard stalks across into 5mm strips. Bring the water back to the boil, add the chard stalks and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Drain the stalks and set aside, saving the water for later.
  4. Heat the butter in a pan, add the onion and cook gently for 15 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic and cook for a few more minutes. Remove from the heat and add the anchovies, stirring until they dissolve.
  5. Return to the heat and stir in the flour to make a roux. Cook very gently for 5 minutes.
  6. Slowly stir in the reserved chard stock until you have a thick sauce. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Stir the chard stalks and leaves into the sauce, together with the grated Parmesan and some black pepper.
  7. Transfer the mixture to a gratin dish and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, until golden.

 

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

