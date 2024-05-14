NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Chard and Anchovy Gratin Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th May 2024 06:50 Anchovies give the chard a lovely depth and saltiness. This can be eaten on its own (try a poached egg), but it also pairs well with the strong taste of roast lamb. One good variation is to sprinkle a little Parmesan on top for the last five minutes of cooking.





Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 55 minutes Serves: 6



Ingredients • 2 bunches Swiss chard, about 500-600g

• A large knob of butter

• 1 onion, chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, crushed

• 6 anchovies

• 1 tbsp plain flour

• 1 tbsp Parmesan, grated

• Salt & pepper

Transfer the mixture to a gratin dish and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, until golden.

