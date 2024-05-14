Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Chard and Anchovy Gratin
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 14th May 2024 06:50
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 55 minutes
Serves: 6
• 2 bunches Swiss chard, about 500-600g
Ingredients
• A large knob of butter
• 1 onion, chopped
• 3 garlic cloves, crushed
• 6 anchovies
• 1 tbsp plain flour
• 1 tbsp Parmesan, grated
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 160°C/Gas 3.
- Separate the chard leaves from the stalks and blanch them in a large pan of boiling salted water for 1 minute. Drain well, refresh under cold running water, then squeeze out excess water. Set aside.
- Cut the chard stalks across into 5mm strips. Bring the water back to the boil, add the chard stalks and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Drain the stalks and set aside, saving the water for later.
- Heat the butter in a pan, add the onion and cook gently for 15 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic and cook for a few more minutes. Remove from the heat and add the anchovies, stirring until they dissolve.
- Return to the heat and stir in the flour to make a roux. Cook very gently for 5 minutes.
- Slowly stir in the reserved chard stock until you have a thick sauce. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Stir the chard stalks and leaves into the sauce, together with the grated Parmesan and some black pepper.
- Transfer the mixture to a gratin dish and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, until golden.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.