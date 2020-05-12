  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Loading...

New Potatoes Baked In A Bag

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 12th May 2020 06:40

 Recipe of the week

In a bag’, or ‘en papillote’ if you’re feeling fancy, is a classic way of cooking all sorts of ingredients. With new potatoes you end up in a middle ground between roasted and steamed. We serve these all summer in the Field Kitchen, torn open at the table. To make the bag, take a large square of baking parchment and fold it in half. Fold three of the sides over firmly two or three times and secure with a couple of staples, leaving an opening at the top. You can comfortably cook up to about 600g of potatoes in one bag before it becomes too crowded and the heat distribution is affected, but there’s no reason you can’t make smaller bags to serve one to each person.



Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4 as a side


Ingredients
    •    600g new potatoes
    •    2 tbsp olive oil
    •    1 bay leaf
    •    Salt & pepper
 

 

Instruction
  1. Heat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Cut the potatoes into pieces no bigger than 3–4cm (in half if small). While still wet, mix them in a bowl with the oil and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Tip the potatoes into the bag with all the oil and water from the bowl.
  2. Pop in the bay leaf and any other flavourings (see overleaf). Fold the top of the bag over two or three times and secure with three staples, one in each corner and one in the middle.
  3. Sit the parcel on a baking tray and bake in the oven for about 40 minutes. To test, push down on the corner of the bag – a potato should crush under a little pressure. To serve, flip into a large serving bowl and tear open the top of the bag. Keep track of the staples!

 

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

