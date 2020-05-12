Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
New Potatoes Baked In A Bag
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4 as a side
• 600g new potatoes
Ingredients
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• 1 bay leaf
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Heat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Cut the potatoes into pieces no bigger than 3–4cm (in half if small). While still wet, mix them in a bowl with the oil and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Tip the potatoes into the bag with all the oil and water from the bowl.
- Pop in the bay leaf and any other flavourings (see overleaf). Fold the top of the bag over two or three times and secure with three staples, one in each corner and one in the middle.
- Sit the parcel on a baking tray and bake in the oven for about 40 minutes. To test, push down on the corner of the bag – a potato should crush under a little pressure. To serve, flip into a large serving bowl and tear open the top of the bag. Keep track of the staples!
