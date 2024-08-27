NN12

Recipe of the Week Vegetable Quesadillas Author: Riverford Organics Published: 27th August 2024 06:58 Good as a main course, these also make a colourful sharing platter for a larger gathering. Serve them with a dollop of soured cream and guacamole.





Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4





• 1 small to medium-sized butternut squash, peeled & cut into 1–2cm dice

• 1 red pepper, deseeded & cut into 1–2cm dice

• Kernels from 1 sweetcorn cob

• 1 red onion, peeled & finely diced

• ½ tsp ground cumin

• ¼ tsp ground coriander

• ¼ tsp paprika

• A good pinch of smoked paprika

• 1–2 red chillies (depending on heat and your preference for it), deseeded & finely chopped

• Light olive oil for roasting, frying & brushing

• 4 large flour tortillas

• 150g Cheddar, grated

• Large handful of coriander leaves

Heat the oven to 190°C/Gas 5. Toss the squash, pepper, corn, onion, spices, chilli and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large baking dish. Season with salt and pepper. Roast the veg in the oven for 35–40 minutes, until tender, tossing once halfway through so it cooks evenly. Remove from the oven and turn the temperature down low, to approximately 130°C/Gas 1. Brush each tortilla on one side with a little oil and put one into a large non-stick frying pan, oil-side down. Sprinkle some cheese over one half, then the veg mixture, then a few coriander leaves. Fold the other half of the tortilla over to make a semi-circle, gently pressing down with your hands to flatten it slightly. Cook for a couple of minutes, until the underside of the tortilla is crisp and golden brown (keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn). Carefully turn it over and cook the other side until crisp and golden. Keep warm in the oven while you cook the remainder. Cut each one in half to serve. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/