Barbecued Sweetcorn with Burnt Lime and Sea Salt
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 28th July 2020 06:35
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 4 sweetcorn cobs with the husk still on
• 2 limes
• Pinch of brown sugar
• Butter
• Flaky or coarse sea salt
Instruction
- Fire up the barbecue (or see above). Soak the sweetcorn cobs in cold water for 20 minutes. Throw the cobs on the barbecue and cook for about 15 minutes, turning frequently. The husks will burn but you should be left with perfect smoky corn underneath.
- Cut the limes in half, sprinkle the cut side with a little sugar and rub it in with your thumb until dissolved. Press the lime on to the bars of the barbecue until lightly caramelised. Strip the corn from the husk, slather over some butter, squeeze and rub the lime over the corn and sprinkle with salt.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
