NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Roasted tomato niçoise salad Author: Riverford Organics Published: 4th August 2020 06:54 This is a substantial, flavour-packed French summer classic, with the roasted cherry tomatoes add extra intensity. There's no tuna in this own so it's good for vegetarians. This fabulous salad makes a complete and nutritious lunch or dinner on it's own. It's specially good eaten outdoors on a hot day.





Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4





Ingredients This is a substantial, flavour-packed French summer classic, with the roasted cherry tomatoes add extra intensity. There's no tuna in this own so it's good for vegetarians. This fabulous salad makes a complete and nutritious lunch or dinner on it's own. It's specially good eaten outdoors on a hot day. • 250g cherry tomatoes, halved

• A few marjoram or oregano leaves

• 2 tsp caster sugar

• 6 tbsp olive oil

• ½ red onion, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

• 4 eggs

• 700g new potatoes, halved or quartered if large

• 250g green beans, topped, tailed & cut into thirds

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• 2 tsp Dijon mustard

• Juice of ½ lemon

• 200g mixed salad leaves

• 20 pitted black olives

• 2 tbsp capers (if in brine, soak in cold water for 10 mins, then drain)

• Handful fresh basil leaves

• Salt & pepper Instruction Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Lay the tomatoes on a non-stick baking tray or a tray lined with baking parchment. Sprinkle over the marjoram or oregano leaves, 1 teaspoon of sugar and a little salt and pepper. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. While the tomatoes are roasting, put the onion in a bowl with the other teaspoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of vinegar and leave to marinate for 20 minutes. Boil the eggs for 6-8 minutes, depending whether you prefer a soft or harder yolk. Drain, pop in a bowl of cold water and leave to cool. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 12-15 minutes until tender, then drain. Boil or steam the beans for 5 minutes. Refresh in cold water, then drain again. Make the dressing: Whisk the marinated onion with the rest of the oil, garlic, mustard and lemon juice. Season. Arrange the salad leaves, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, olives and capers on a large plate. Peel the eggs, cut into quarters and tuck them in around the salad. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter over the basil to serve.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.