Roasted tomato niçoise salad
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 4th August 2020 06:54
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 250g cherry tomatoes, halved
• A few marjoram or oregano leaves
• 2 tsp caster sugar
• 6 tbsp olive oil
• ½ red onion, finely chopped
• 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
• 4 eggs
• 700g new potatoes, halved or quartered if large
• 250g green beans, topped, tailed & cut into thirds
• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
• 2 tsp Dijon mustard
• Juice of ½ lemon
• 200g mixed salad leaves
• 20 pitted black olives
• 2 tbsp capers (if in brine, soak in cold water for 10 mins, then drain)
• Handful fresh basil leaves
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Lay the tomatoes on a non-stick baking tray or a tray lined with baking parchment. Sprinkle over the marjoram or oregano leaves, 1 teaspoon of sugar and a little salt and pepper.
- Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.
- While the tomatoes are roasting, put the onion in a bowl with the other teaspoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of vinegar and leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
- Boil the eggs for 6-8 minutes, depending whether you prefer a soft or harder yolk. Drain, pop in a bowl of cold water and leave to cool.
- Boil the potatoes in salted water for 12-15 minutes until tender, then drain.
- Boil or steam the beans for 5 minutes. Refresh in cold water, then drain again.
- Make the dressing: Whisk the marinated onion with the rest of the oil, garlic, mustard and lemon juice. Season.
- Arrange the salad leaves, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, olives and capers on a large plate. Peel the eggs, cut into quarters and tuck them in around the salad. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter over the basil to serve.
