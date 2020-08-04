  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Roasted tomato niçoise salad

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 4th August 2020 06:54

 Recipe of the week

This is a substantial, flavour-packed French summer classic, with the roasted cherry tomatoes add extra intensity. There's no tuna in this own so it's good for vegetarians. This fabulous salad makes a complete and nutritious lunch or dinner on it's own. It's specially good eaten outdoors on a hot day.


Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4


Ingredients

    •    250g cherry tomatoes, halved
    •    A few marjoram or oregano leaves
    •    2 tsp caster sugar
    •    6 tbsp olive oil
    •    ½ red onion, finely chopped
    •    2 tbsp red wine vinegar
    •    4 eggs
    •    700g new potatoes, halved or quartered if large
    •    250g green beans, topped, tailed & cut into thirds
    •    1 garlic clove, finely chopped
    •    2 tsp Dijon mustard
    •    Juice of ½ lemon
    •    200g mixed salad leaves
    •    20 pitted black olives
    •    2 tbsp capers (if in brine, soak in cold water for 10 mins, then drain)
    •    Handful fresh basil leaves
    •    Salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Lay the tomatoes on a non-stick baking tray or a tray lined with baking parchment. Sprinkle over the marjoram or oregano leaves, 1 teaspoon of sugar and a little salt and pepper.
  2. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.
  3. While the tomatoes are roasting, put the onion in a bowl with the other teaspoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of vinegar and leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
  4. Boil the eggs for 6-8 minutes, depending whether you prefer a soft or harder yolk. Drain, pop in a bowl of cold water and leave to cool.
  5. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 12-15 minutes until tender, then drain.
  6. Boil or steam the beans for 5 minutes. Refresh in cold water, then drain again.
  7. Make the dressing: Whisk the marinated onion with the rest of the oil, garlic, mustard and lemon juice. Season.
  8. Arrange the salad leaves, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, olives and capers on a large plate. Peel the eggs, cut into quarters and tuck them in around the salad. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter over the basil to serve.

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies