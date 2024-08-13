  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Thanks for your prompt response.  I think the site is excellent."
- Heather
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Shortbread with roasted plums

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 13th August 2024 06:20

 Recipe of the week

An easy-to-make and delectable combination of plums roasted with honey, cinnamon and orange and crisp, buttery traditional shortbread. Add a dollop of crème fraîche if you like when serving. Any shortbread not eaten will keep well for a week in an airtight container for a teatime treat.


Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Serves: 8


Ingredients

    •    for the shortbread:
    •    225g unsalted butter
    •    100g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
    •    225g plain flour
    •    100g cornflour
    •    1 tsp fine sea salt
    •    for the plums:
    •    8 large plums (plus a few more if small)
    •    Finely grated zest & juice of 1 orange
    •    2 tbsp honey
    •    1 tsp ground cinnamon
    •    Crème fraîche, to serve

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 150°C/Gas 2.
  2. To make the shortbread: Beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the flours and salt and bring together with your fingertips.
  3. Tip into a 23cm flan or Swiss roll tin and press into the sides. Prick all over with a fork. Bake for 45-50 minutes until pale golden.
  4.  Sprinkle lightly with sugar and cut into 8 triangles (flan tin) or fingers (Swiss roll tin). Leave for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.
  5. Increase oven temperature to 180˚C/Gas 4.
  6. Make the plums: Halve the plums and remove the stones. Place cut side up in a baking dish.
  7. Mix the orange juice and honey and pour over the plums. Sprinkle with cinnamon and orange zest.
  8. Bake for about 20-30 minutes. Serve with the shortbread and crème fraîche.
 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies