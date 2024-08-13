Shortbread with roasted plums
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients
• for the shortbread:
• 225g unsalted butter
• 100g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
• 225g plain flour
• 100g cornflour
• 1 tsp fine sea salt
• for the plums:
• 8 large plums (plus a few more if small)
• Finely grated zest & juice of 1 orange
• 2 tbsp honey
• 1 tsp ground cinnamon
• Crème fraîche, to serve
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 150°C/Gas 2.
- To make the shortbread: Beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the flours and salt and bring together with your fingertips.
- Tip into a 23cm flan or Swiss roll tin and press into the sides. Prick all over with a fork. Bake for 45-50 minutes until pale golden.
- Sprinkle lightly with sugar and cut into 8 triangles (flan tin) or fingers (Swiss roll tin). Leave for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.
- Increase oven temperature to 180˚C/Gas 4.
- Make the plums: Halve the plums and remove the stones. Place cut side up in a baking dish.
- Mix the orange juice and honey and pour over the plums. Sprinkle with cinnamon and orange zest.
- Bake for about 20-30 minutes. Serve with the shortbread and crème fraîche.
