Recipe of the Week Shortbread with roasted plums Author: Riverford Organics Published: 13th August 2024 06:20 An easy-to-make and delectable combination of plums roasted with honey, cinnamon and orange and crisp, buttery traditional shortbread. Add a dollop of crème fraîche if you like when serving. Any shortbread not eaten will keep well for a week in an airtight container for a teatime treat.





Preparation Time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Serves: 8





• for the shortbread:

• 225g unsalted butter

• 100g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

• 225g plain flour

• 100g cornflour

• 1 tsp fine sea salt

• for the plums:

• 8 large plums (plus a few more if small)

• Finely grated zest & juice of 1 orange

• 2 tbsp honey

• 1 tsp ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 150°C/Gas 2. To make the shortbread: Beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the flours and salt and bring together with your fingertips. Tip into a 23cm flan or Swiss roll tin and press into the sides. Prick all over with a fork. Bake for 45-50 minutes until pale golden. Sprinkle lightly with sugar and cut into 8 triangles (flan tin) or fingers (Swiss roll tin). Leave for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool. Increase oven temperature to 180˚C/Gas 4. Make the plums: Halve the plums and remove the stones. Place cut side up in a baking dish. Mix the orange juice and honey and pour over the plums. Sprinkle with cinnamon and orange zest. Bake for about 20-30 minutes. Serve with the shortbread and crème fraîche. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/