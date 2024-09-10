  • Bookmark this page

Riverford Organic Vegetables

Upside down apple cake

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 10th September 2024 06:51

 Recipe of the week

One of the loveliest things about upside-down cakes is how beautiful they look turned own. This has a rich and caramel taste and moist texture that reach perfection when served with a dollop of double or clotted cream. It works equally well with plums when they are in season.


Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 60 minutes
Serves: 12


Ingredients

    •    2 tbsp demerara sugar
    •    25g unsalted butter, cut into very small pieces
    •    225g self-raising flour
    •    150g soft dark brown sugar
    •    1½ tsp ground cinnamon
    •    ½ tsp ground cloves
    •    500g apples, peeled, cored & chopped into small dice
    •    2 eggs
    •    200g unsalted butter, melted & left to cool but still liquid
    •    2 apples, cored & cut into half moon shapes

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 190˚C/Gas 5.
  2. Line a 20cm loose bottomed non-stick cake tin with baking parchment. Sprinkle the demerara sugar evenly over the parchment. Dot the 25g of butter over the top.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the flour, dark brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves and chopped apple.
  4. In a small bowl, lightly whisk the eggs and cooled melted butter together.
  5. Place the sliced apples around the bottom of the tin in an even pattern, pressing down the dots of butter as necessary.
  6. Pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture and gently stir until all the ingredients are just combined.
  7. Pour over the apples in the tin and gently smooth to even out the mixture. Bake for about 1 hour, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.
  8. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes, then invert onto a cake rack (place a plate underneath in case any buttery juices run off).
  9. Serve warm or cool, with cream.
 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

