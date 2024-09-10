Upside down apple cake
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 10th September 2024 06:51
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 60 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients
• 2 tbsp demerara sugar
• 25g unsalted butter, cut into very small pieces
• 225g self-raising flour
• 150g soft dark brown sugar
• 1½ tsp ground cinnamon
• ½ tsp ground cloves
• 500g apples, peeled, cored & chopped into small dice
• 2 eggs
• 200g unsalted butter, melted & left to cool but still liquid
• 2 apples, cored & cut into half moon shapes
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 190˚C/Gas 5.
- Line a 20cm loose bottomed non-stick cake tin with baking parchment. Sprinkle the demerara sugar evenly over the parchment. Dot the 25g of butter over the top.
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, dark brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves and chopped apple.
- In a small bowl, lightly whisk the eggs and cooled melted butter together.
- Place the sliced apples around the bottom of the tin in an even pattern, pressing down the dots of butter as necessary.
- Pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture and gently stir until all the ingredients are just combined.
- Pour over the apples in the tin and gently smooth to even out the mixture. Bake for about 1 hour, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes, then invert onto a cake rack (place a plate underneath in case any buttery juices run off).
- Serve warm or cool, with cream.
