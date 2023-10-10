Roasted squash hummus

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 10th October 2023 06:33

A simple recipe for a creamy, healthy hummus. Eat at room temperature with flatbread, or spread in a pitta as an alternative to chickpea hummus. The recipe would work with most varieties of small squash e.g. sweet mama, and also with sweet potatoes. Stir in a little harissa if you'd like things spicy.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes



Serves: 6





Ingredients

• 1 butternut or other small squash e.g. sweet mama, split in half & deseeded

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 1 large garlic clove

• 2 tbsp tahini

• Handful pine nuts, toasted

• Olive oil to drizzle

• Salt & pepper

Instruction

Roast the squash in a hot oven 200°C/Gas 6 for 30 minutes or until very tender and soft. Scrape the flesh from the skin into a food processor, add the lemon juice (you may need extra depending on taste), garlic, tahini, salt and pepper. Blitz until a smooth mixture is formed. Check the seasoning. Place in a small bowl with the toasted pinenuts scattered over and drizzled with the olive oil. Serve with warmed or toasted flatbread.



