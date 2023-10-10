  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Roasted squash hummus

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 10th October 2023 06:33

 Recipe of the week

A simple recipe for a creamy, healthy hummus. Eat at room temperature with flatbread, or spread in a pitta as an alternative to chickpea hummus. The recipe would work with most varieties of small squash e.g. sweet mama, and also with sweet potatoes. Stir in a little harissa if you'd like things spicy.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Serves: 6


Ingredients

    •    1 butternut or other small squash e.g. sweet mama, split in half & deseeded
    •    Juice of 1 lemon
    •    1 large garlic clove
    •    2 tbsp tahini
    •    Handful pine nuts, toasted
    •    Olive oil to drizzle
    •    Salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Roast the squash in a hot oven 200°C/Gas 6 for 30 minutes or until very tender and soft.
  2. Scrape the flesh from the skin into a food processor, add the lemon juice (you may need extra depending on taste), garlic, tahini, salt and pepper.
  3. Blitz until a smooth mixture is formed. Check the seasoning.
  4. Place in a small bowl with the toasted pinenuts scattered over and drizzled with the olive oil. Serve with warmed or toasted flatbread.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies