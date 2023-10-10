Roasted squash hummus
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 10th October 2023 06:33
A simple recipe for a creamy, healthy hummus. Eat at room temperature with flatbread, or spread in a pitta as an alternative to chickpea hummus. The recipe would work with most varieties of small squash e.g. sweet mama, and also with sweet potatoes. Stir in a little harissa if you'd like things spicy.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients
• 1 butternut or other small squash e.g. sweet mama, split in half & deseeded
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 1 large garlic clove
• 2 tbsp tahini
• Handful pine nuts, toasted
• Olive oil to drizzle
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Roast the squash in a hot oven 200°C/Gas 6 for 30 minutes or until very tender and soft.
- Scrape the flesh from the skin into a food processor, add the lemon juice (you may need extra depending on taste), garlic, tahini, salt and pepper.
- Blitz until a smooth mixture is formed. Check the seasoning.
- Place in a small bowl with the toasted pinenuts scattered over and drizzled with the olive oil. Serve with warmed or toasted flatbread.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.