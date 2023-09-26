  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Chicken & spiced lentils with leek, watercress & garlic yoghurt

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 26th September 2023 06:18

 Recipe of the week

This is a simple one-pot dish. The spicing is apparent but not excessive; it is the peppery watercress and pungent yoghurt that brings it all together at the end. Add the garlic into your yoghurt little by little, depending on your tolerance for the raw taste.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves:2


Ingredients

    •    Oil for frying e.g. sunflower or light olive
    •    1 large or 2 smaller leeks, halved lengthways, chopped into angled 1cm pieces
    •    1 garlic clove, finely chopped
    •    120g yogurt
    •    ½ teaspoon dried mint
    •    1 lemon, finely zested
    •    250g diced chicken breast
    •    ½ tablespoon ground cumin
    •    1 teaspoon turmeric
    •    ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
    •    1 teaspoon bouillon powder
    •    1 tin dark green lentils, rinsed & drained
    •    50g watercress
    •    Salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Warm 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Fry the leeks gently for 8 mins, until softening but not colouring. Add a dash of water if it looks like they might.
  2. Mix the garlic into the yoghurt to taste. Add the dried mint and lemon zest, too. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add it to the leeks and turn up the heat. Fry for 3-4 mins until both the chicken and leeks have lightly coloured.
  4. Add the spices and bouillon powder to the pan. Fry for 1 more min, stirring constantly to avoid the spices sticking.
  5. Tip the lentils into the pan. Fill the empty lentil tin two thirds full with water and add that, too. Bring to a very gentle simmer and cook for 6 mins.
  6. Remove the chicken and lentils from the heat and stir the watercress into the pan. Leave it for 2 mins to allow the watercress to wilt. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.
  7. Serve the chicken and lentils in bowls. Serve with a generous blob of yoghurt and a fat wedge of lemon for squeezing.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies