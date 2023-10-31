NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Squashy bottom soup bowls Author: Riverford Organics Published: 31st October 2023 06:46 This easy-to-make squash soup doesn't even require any bowls – just eat it straight out of the shell, saving on the washing up and adding to the entertainment. This is a great, child-pleasing dish for Halloween. Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4



Ingredients • 4 small round squash e.g. onion or kabocha

• 200g Gruyère or similar, grated

• 200g Parmesan, grated

• A few gratings of nutmeg

• 4 small thyme sprigs

• 800ml double cream

• Salt & pepper Instruction Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas 5. Slice the top inch or so from the squash, keep to one side as this will serve as your lid. Scrape out the pulp and seeds with a spoon, you should be left with a hollow bowl. Place the squash in a baking dish. Divide the cheese between the 4 squash, add a grating of nutmeg, a small sprig of thyme and add the cream to come two-thirds of the way up the cavity. Season with generous turns of black pepper and a cautious amount of salt, keep in mind the saltiness of the cheeses. Pop the lid on and bake in for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until tender. Eat by scraping the soft flesh into the hot cream.

