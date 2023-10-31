  • Bookmark this page

Squashy bottom soup bowls

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 31st October 2023 06:46

 Recipe of the week

This easy-to-make squash soup doesn't even require any bowls – just eat it straight out of the shell, saving on the washing up and adding to the entertainment. This is a great, child-pleasing dish for Halloween.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4


Ingredients

    •    4 small round squash e.g. onion or kabocha
    •    200g Gruyère or similar, grated
    •    200g Parmesan, grated
    •    A few gratings of nutmeg
    •    4 small thyme sprigs
    •    800ml double cream
    •    Salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas 5.
  2. Slice the top inch or so from the squash, keep to one side as this will serve as your lid.
  3. Scrape out the pulp and seeds with a spoon, you should be left with a hollow bowl.
  4. Place the squash in a baking dish.
  5. Divide the cheese between the 4 squash, add a grating of nutmeg, a small sprig of thyme and add the cream to come two-thirds of the way up the cavity.
  6. Season with generous turns of black pepper and a cautious amount of salt, keep in mind the saltiness of the cheeses.
  7. Pop the lid on and bake in for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until tender. Eat by scraping the soft flesh into the hot cream.
     

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

