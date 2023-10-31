Squashy bottom soup bowls
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 31st October 2023 06:46
This easy-to-make squash soup doesn't even require any bowls – just eat it straight out of the shell, saving on the washing up and adding to the entertainment. This is a great, child-pleasing dish for Halloween.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 4 small round squash e.g. onion or kabocha
• 200g Gruyère or similar, grated
• 200g Parmesan, grated
• A few gratings of nutmeg
• 4 small thyme sprigs
• 800ml double cream
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas 5.
- Slice the top inch or so from the squash, keep to one side as this will serve as your lid.
- Scrape out the pulp and seeds with a spoon, you should be left with a hollow bowl.
- Place the squash in a baking dish.
- Divide the cheese between the 4 squash, add a grating of nutmeg, a small sprig of thyme and add the cream to come two-thirds of the way up the cavity.
- Season with generous turns of black pepper and a cautious amount of salt, keep in mind the saltiness of the cheeses.
- Pop the lid on and bake in for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until tender. Eat by scraping the soft flesh into the hot cream.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
