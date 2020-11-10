NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Squash, kale and Stilton pie Author: Riverford Organics Published: 10th November 2020 06:36 Stuffed with roasted squash, kale and creamy Stilton, this pie is a vegetarian main that’s glorious enough for dinner parties and Christmas. Serve with a crisp green salad topped with toasted walnuts. Other squash and pumpkin will work just as well as butternut, and if you have another blue cheese lurking in the fridge, that will also do the job instead of Stilton. Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Serves: 4



Ingredients • 1 small (750g-800g) butternut squash, peeled & chopped into 1-2cm dice

• 1 large red onion, finely diced

• 2 tbsp rosemary leaves, finely chopped

• 200g curly kale, washed, leaves stripped from their stalks

• 4 tbsp double cream

• 200g blue cheese, crumbled

• 2 ready-rolled puff pastry sheets

• 1 egg, lightly beaten

• Salt & peppe Instruction Preheat oven to 220˚C/Gas 7. Toss the squash in just enough oil to coat and season. Roast in a baking dish for about 30 minutes, or until just tender. Fry the onion and rosemary in 3 tablespoons of oil on a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring now and then, until softened. If it looks like catching at any point, add a splash of water. Cook the kale in the pan of boiling water for 4 minutes, until softened. Drain, refresh in cold water, then drain again and squeeze out any excess moisture. Finely chop. Mix the squash, onion, kale and double cream. Season and cool for 15 minutes. Mix in the blue cheese. Unroll the pastry sheets and cut into quarters. Lay 4 pieces on a lightly greased baking tray, score a 2cm border inside the edge of each and pile the veg within it. Dampen the pastry border with some water. Lay the other 4 pastry pieces over the top. Gently stretch to cover, pressing the edges down well to seal. Pull the edges up and over slightly to confirm the seal. Brush the top with beaten egg and bake for 25-30 minutes, until crisp, puffed and golden. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.