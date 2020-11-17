NN12

Recipe of the Week Leek and smoked cheese pithivier Author: Riverford Organics Published: 17th November 2020 06:54 Pithivier is a traditional circular puff pastry pie with a curved pattern cut into the pastry. If you want to, add cooked chopped up turkey or ham to the leek mixture. The pie can be made in advance up to the final baking stage and kept in the fridge. It makes a good vegetarian Christmas main course. Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 50 minutes

Serves: 5





Ingredients • 25g butter

• 1kg leeks, washed & finely shredded

• 100g cream cheese

• 80g smoked Cheddar, grated

• 2 tbsp chives, chopped

• 2 sheets ready rolled all-butter puff pastry

• 1 egg yolk, mixed with a splash of milk

Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Melt the butter in a large pan. Add the leeks and cook gently for about 10 minutes until the leeks are soft. Add the cream cheese and stir until melted. Season well. Turn off the heat and stir in the Cheddar and chives. Leave to cool completely. Roll out one piece of the pastry to ½-¾cm on a lightly floured work surface and use a removed dinner plate as a template to cut around to make a circle. Spread over the leek mixture, leaving a gap of 5cm. Roll out the other half of the pastry and lay over the top. Press the edges down to seal. Trim the edges. Brush the egg wash all over the pastry. Use a sharp knife to score curved lines on top of the pie and the edges. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the pastry cooked through. Serve warm. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/