Seville orange marmalade pudding
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 23rd January 2024 06:47
Sticky and delicious – to be served warm with lashings of custard or cream. Many of you have ordered our Seville orange marmalade kits; here's something to do with marmalade other than spreading it on your toast. You can also make this with any other kind of marmalade you fancy
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 2 hours
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 5 tbsp Seville orange marmalade
• Splash rum or orange liqueur (optional)
• 150g butter
• 150g caster sugar
• 2 eggs
• 200g self raising flour
• 1 tbsp milk
• Zest of 1 orange
Instruction
- Spoon the marmalade into the bottom of a 900ml greased and floured pudding basin. Add a splash of rum or orange liqueur if using.
- In a large bowl cream the butter and sugar until the mixture is pale and light and the sugar granules have dissolved completely.
- Beat in the eggs one at a time and then beat in the flour. Do not over mix.
- Stir in the milk. Add the orange zest. Spoon the mixture into the basin. Cover with greaseproof paper and foil, tie with string to seal and steam for 2 hours.
- Let it stand for a few minutes, run a knife around the inside and invert onto the plate. Serve with custard or cream, or both!
