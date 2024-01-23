NN12

Recipe of the Week Seville orange marmalade pudding Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd January 2024 06:47 Sticky and delicious – to be served warm with lashings of custard or cream. Many of you have ordered our Seville orange marmalade kits; here's something to do with marmalade other than spreading it on your toast. You can also make this with any other kind of marmalade you fancy Preparation Time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 2 hours

Serves: 4



Ingredients • 5 tbsp Seville orange marmalade

• Splash rum or orange liqueur (optional)

• 150g butter

• 150g caster sugar

• 2 eggs

• 200g self raising flour

• 1 tbsp milk

• Zest of 1 orange Instruction Spoon the marmalade into the bottom of a 900ml greased and floured pudding basin. Add a splash of rum or orange liqueur if using. In a large bowl cream the butter and sugar until the mixture is pale and light and the sugar granules have dissolved completely. Beat in the eggs one at a time and then beat in the flour. Do not over mix. Stir in the milk. Add the orange zest. Spoon the mixture into the basin. Cover with greaseproof paper and foil, tie with string to seal and steam for 2 hours. Let it stand for a few minutes, run a knife around the inside and invert onto the plate. Serve with custard or cream, or both!

