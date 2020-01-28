NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Cauliflower caponata with garlic & herb tortillas Author: Riverford Organics Published: 28th January 2020 06:42 Caponata is a dish traditionally made with aubergines, so using this name may offend any purists, but the other ingredients and general feel of the dish remain correct. It incorporates the Italian principle of agrodolce (literally sour and sweet), a flavour combination that is also prevalent in many other cuisines. The vinegar and briny tang of capers and olives are well balanced out by the sugar and plump sultanas. Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2



Ingredients • 2 shallots

• 2 celery stalks

• 3 garlic cloves

• 1 cauliflower

• Olive oil

• 2 tbsp capers

• 2 tbsp sultanas

• 3 tomatoes

• 40g green olives

• 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

• ¼ tsp chilli flakes

• ½ tsp turmeric

• ½ tsp cumin

• 1 tsp brown sugar

• 30g parsley

• 40g flaked almonds

• 2 tortillas

• Salt & pepper Instruction Put a kettle on to boil. Peel and finely slice the shallots. Wash the celery sticks and roughly dice. Peel and finely chop or crush 3 garlic cloves. Remove the leaves and main central stalk from the cauliflower. Cut or break the florets into small, bite-sized pieces. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in the frying pan. Add the shallots and celery. Fry for 5 minutes, until starting to soften. While they cook, put the capers into a cup of water to help purge the salt. Put the sultanas in another cup and cover with hot water from the kettle to plump them up. Add the cauliflower to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, until beginning to soften and take a little colour. While the cauliflower cooks, roughly dice the tomatoes. Halve the olives. Drain the capers and sultanas and add to the pan with the tomatoes, olives, vinegar, chilli, turmeric, cumin, sugar and ⅓ of the chopped garlic. Season with salt and pepper, mix well and leave to cook on a gentle heat for 15-20 minutes until the cauliflower is tender. Add a dash of water if it starts to dry out. While the cauliflower cooks, preheat your oven to 200˚C/Gas Mark 6. Wash the parsley, shake it dry, remove the leaves and roughly chop. Mix half of the parsley with the remainder of the chopped garlic and 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil, until it forms a pesto-like paste. Spread the flaked almonds evenly on a baking tray and pop into the oven for 2-3 minutes to lightly toast. Be very careful not to burn them: they should be a light brown colour only! Remove and leave to cool. Lay out 2 of the tortillas from the pack and evenly spread the garlic and parsley mix across them. Scatter with salt and pepper. Roll each one up into a loose cigar shape and wrap separately in foil. Pop into the oven for 8 minutes, until hot. When the cauliflower is done check the seasoning and adjust. Scatter over the toasted almonds and remaining parsley. Serve with the hot, unfurled tortillas. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.