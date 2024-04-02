Wild garlic and potato soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd April 2024 06:06

Paired with the punchy taste of wild garlic, potatoes make a wonderfully savoury and inexpensive soup. Increase the amount of wild garlic, if you dare! We send out the wild garlic leaves but not the flowers, as they’re too delicate to travel, so you’ll have to forage for those if you want to use them – or garnish with lots of chopped parsley instead.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Serves: 4



Ingredients

• 2 tbsp oil for frying, e.g. vegetable or sunflower

• 1 onion, chopped

• 600g potatoes, peeled & diced

• 1.2 litres veg stock

• 50g wild garlic leaves, shredded

• Crème fraîche or double cream, to serve

• Wild garlic flowers (optional)

• Salt & pepper

Instruction

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and fry on a low heat for 8 minutes, until softened without colouring. Add the potatoes and stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Add the wild garlic leaves, reserving a few shreds for garnishing the soup. Blitz in a blender or food processor until smooth, with flecks of wild garlic leaves. Reheat in the pan, seasoning to taste. Serve with a swirl of crème fraîche or double cream, a few shreds of wild garlic and a few wild garlic flowers, if you have them.



