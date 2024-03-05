Roast bunched carrots in honey, balsamic and thyme

Published: 5th March 2024

This recipe enhances the natural sweetness of our young, bunched carrots. You could add in other veg from your box too – wedges of beetroot, parsnips, turnips and sweet potato all work at treat cooked this way. Only add the honey halfway through the cooking time or it'll burn.

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes



Serves: 6





Ingredients

• 600g bunched carrots, scrubbed well, tops trimmed, left whole or cut in ½

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

• Few sprigs fresh thyme

• 2 tbsp clear honey

• Salt & peppe

Instruction

Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Put the carrots in a baking dish. Toss in the olive oil and vinegar. Season and scatter over the sprigs of thyme. Cover with foil and roast for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and toss in the honey. Uncover and roast for a further 15-20 minutes or so, until the carrots are just tender.



Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

