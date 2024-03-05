Roast bunched carrots in honey, balsamic and thyme
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 5th March 2024 06:09
This recipe enhances the natural sweetness of our young, bunched carrots. You could add in other veg from your box too – wedges of beetroot, parsnips, turnips and sweet potato all work at treat cooked this way. Only add the honey halfway through the cooking time or it'll burn.
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients
• 600g bunched carrots, scrubbed well, tops trimmed, left whole or cut in ½
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
• Few sprigs fresh thyme
• 2 tbsp clear honey
• Salt & peppe
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Put the carrots in a baking dish. Toss in the olive oil and vinegar. Season and scatter over the sprigs of thyme. Cover with foil and roast for 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and toss in the honey. Uncover and roast for a further 15-20 minutes or so, until the carrots are just tender.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.