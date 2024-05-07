Stir-fried greens with tahini dressing
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 7th May 2024 06:30
The list of dressing ingredients looks long but the sauce is easy to make, goes well with salads and cooked vegetables, and keeps for weeks in the fridge.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 4-6 heads spring or summer greens depending on size, washed & trimmed
• Oil for frying, e.g. vegetable or sunflower
• for the dressing:
• 3 tbsp tahini (sesame paste)
• 1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil
• 3 tbsp water
• 2 tbsp rice or cider vinegar
• 2 tbsp soy sauce
• 1 tsp sesame oil
• 1 ½ tsp sugar
• 2 tsp lemon juice
• ½ tsp wasabi paste (Japanese horseradish) or English mustard
• 1 garlic clove, crushed
• 1 tsp ginger, finely grated
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Make the dressing by combining the tahini, oil, water, vinegar and soy and mixing well until you have a smooth cream. Then add the remaining ingredients, again mixing well.
- Finely shred the greens. Heat the oil over a high heat in a large heavy bottomed pan, and add the greens.
- Cook for a couple of minutes until the greens are bright and just tender. Season and put on a serving plate. Spoon over the dressing and serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
