Stir-fried greens with tahini dressing

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 7th May 2024 06:30

 Recipe of the week

The list of dressing ingredients looks long but the sauce is easy to make, goes well with salads and cooked vegetables, and keeps for weeks in the fridge.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4


Ingredients

    •    4-6 heads spring or summer greens depending on size, washed & trimmed
    •    Oil for frying, e.g. vegetable or sunflower
    •    for the dressing:
    •    3 tbsp tahini (sesame paste)
    •    1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil
    •    3 tbsp water
    •    2 tbsp rice or cider vinegar
    •    2 tbsp soy sauce
    •    1 tsp sesame oil
    •    1 ½ tsp sugar
    •    2 tsp lemon juice
    •    ½ tsp wasabi paste (Japanese horseradish) or English mustard
    •    1 garlic clove, crushed
    •    1 tsp ginger, finely grated
    •    Salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Make the dressing by combining the tahini, oil, water, vinegar and soy and mixing well until you have a smooth cream. Then add the remaining ingredients, again mixing well.
  2. Finely shred the greens. Heat the oil over a high heat in a large heavy bottomed pan, and add the greens.
  3. Cook for a couple of minutes until the greens are bright and just tender. Season and put on a serving plate. Spoon over the dressing and serve.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

