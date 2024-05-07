Stir-fried greens with tahini dressing

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 7th May 2024 06:30

The list of dressing ingredients looks long but the sauce is easy to make, goes well with salads and cooked vegetables, and keeps for weeks in the fridge.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes



Serves: 4





Ingredients

• 4-6 heads spring or summer greens depending on size, washed & trimmed

• Oil for frying, e.g. vegetable or sunflower

• for the dressing:

• 3 tbsp tahini (sesame paste)

• 1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil

• 3 tbsp water

• 2 tbsp rice or cider vinegar

• 2 tbsp soy sauce

• 1 tsp sesame oil

• 1 ½ tsp sugar

• 2 tsp lemon juice

• ½ tsp wasabi paste (Japanese horseradish) or English mustard

• 1 garlic clove, crushed

• 1 tsp ginger, finely grated

• Salt & pepper

Instruction

Make the dressing by combining the tahini, oil, water, vinegar and soy and mixing well until you have a smooth cream. Then add the remaining ingredients, again mixing well. Finely shred the greens. Heat the oil over a high heat in a large heavy bottomed pan, and add the greens. Cook for a couple of minutes until the greens are bright and just tender. Season and put on a serving plate. Spoon over the dressing and serve.

