Iced cucumber and yoghurt soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd July 2024 06:09

This cool, vegetarian soup is prepared in ten minutes and is a beautifully refreshing starter. Ideally you should make it well in advance so the flavours can deepen – but as long as it has time to chill it will be fine.

Preparation Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Cooking time: 0



Serves: 4





Ingredients

• 1 large or 3 mini cucumbers, peeled if skin is tough

• 500ml Greek or other full fat plain yoghurt

• 1 bunch dill, chopped

• 10 mint leaves, chopped (optional – or use more mint & no dill)

• 1 garlic clove, finely minced

• 1 tsp caster sugar

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• Water & ice cubes to serve

• Salt & pepper

Instruction

Dice cucumber finely (about ½cm dice). Combine yoghurt, dill, mint (if using), garlic, sugar and olive oil. Mix well and add the cucumber. Leave to marinade for 1 hour if possible. When ready to serve, thin with cold water to the consistency of thick cream. Taste and season well. Pour into soup bowls and add a few ice cubes to each. Serve with the garlic and olive oil toast, or on its own.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

