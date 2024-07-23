  • Bookmark this page

Iced cucumber and yoghurt soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd July 2024 06:09

 Recipe of the week

This cool, vegetarian soup is prepared in ten minutes and is a beautifully refreshing starter. Ideally you should make it well in advance so the flavours can deepen – but as long as it has time to chill it will be fine.

Preparation Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Cooking time: 0
Serves: 4


Ingredients

    •    1 large or 3 mini cucumbers, peeled if skin is tough
    •    500ml Greek or other full fat plain yoghurt
    •    1 bunch dill, chopped
    •    10 mint leaves, chopped (optional – or use more mint & no dill)
    •    1 garlic clove, finely minced
    •    1 tsp caster sugar
    •    2 tbsp olive oil
    •    Water & ice cubes to serve
    •    Salt & pepper

Instruction
  1. Dice cucumber finely (about ½cm dice). Combine yoghurt, dill, mint (if using), garlic, sugar and olive oil.
  2. Mix well and add the cucumber. Leave to marinade for 1 hour if possible. When ready to serve, thin with cold water to the consistency of thick cream.
  3. Taste and season well. Pour into soup bowls and add a few ice cubes to each. Serve with the garlic and olive oil toast, or on its own.

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

