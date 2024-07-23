Iced cucumber and yoghurt soup
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 23rd July 2024 06:09
This cool, vegetarian soup is prepared in ten minutes and is a beautifully refreshing starter. Ideally you should make it well in advance so the flavours can deepen – but as long as it has time to chill it will be fine.
Preparation Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Cooking time: 0
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 1 large or 3 mini cucumbers, peeled if skin is tough
• 500ml Greek or other full fat plain yoghurt
• 1 bunch dill, chopped
• 10 mint leaves, chopped (optional – or use more mint & no dill)
• 1 garlic clove, finely minced
• 1 tsp caster sugar
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• Water & ice cubes to serve
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Dice cucumber finely (about ½cm dice). Combine yoghurt, dill, mint (if using), garlic, sugar and olive oil.
- Mix well and add the cucumber. Leave to marinade for 1 hour if possible. When ready to serve, thin with cold water to the consistency of thick cream.
- Taste and season well. Pour into soup bowls and add a few ice cubes to each. Serve with the garlic and olive oil toast, or on its own.
