Recipe of the Week Pimientos de Padrón Author: Riverford Organics Published: 30th July 2024 06:10 Padron peppers (pimientos de padrón) originally hail from Galicia and are a tapas favourite in Spain. Eating them is a bit like playing Russian roulette: most are mild, but every now and then you'll bite into a wickedly hot one. We’ve discovered these tasty peppers also like growing on our farm in France. Here is a quick and easy tapas recipe. Preparation Time: 5 minutes Cooking time: 10 minutes Serves: 4





Ingredients • 200g padron peppers

• Olive oil for frying

• Coarse sea salt

• Pinch smoked paprika (optional) Instruction Clean and dry the padron peppers, leaving them whole with their stalks intact. Heat a generous covering of olive oil in a large, heavy based frying pan. When the oil is hot and glistening, add the peppers. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to fry them in a couple of batches. Keep on a high heat; turning occasionally until their shiny skins are wrinkled and blistered (you will notice they deflate too). Remove from the heat. Serve immediately in a tapas dish with a good sprinkling of sea salt. For a twist, add a pinch of Spanish smoked paprika. This dish also lends itself to a bottle of ice cold beer with a twist of lime and a good dose of sunshine...

