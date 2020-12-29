The best roast potatoes
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 29th December 2020 08:38
Make sure you use a floury potato eg King Edward or Maris Piper
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 5
Ingredients
• 1kg floury potatoes, peeled & cut into large pieces
• Sunflower oil or goose fat, as you prefer (with sunflower oil you will really taste the potato, goose fat is good but has its own flavour)
• Sea salt
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 200˚C/Gas 6.
- Put the potatoes in a large pan of salted water. Bring to the boil and cook until tender (test by inserting a sharp knife, about 12-15 minutes from when the water starts to boil).
- Drain and let them steam dry in your colander or on a wire cake rack. Shake them a little so the edges start to fluff up.
- Heat a little oil or goose fat in a roasting tin in the oven. When the oil is hot, add the dry potatoes and stir gently in the oil to coat.
- Season with salt and roast until crisp and brown.
Comments
