The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
The best roast potatoes

Published: 29th December 2020

 Recipe of the week

Make sure you use a floury potato eg King Edward or Maris Piper

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 5


Ingredients

    •    1kg floury potatoes, peeled & cut into large pieces
    •    Sunflower oil or goose fat, as you prefer (with sunflower oil you will really taste the potato, goose fat is good but has its own flavour)
    •    Sea salt

Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 200˚C/Gas 6.
  2. Put the potatoes in a large pan of salted water. Bring to the boil and cook until tender (test by inserting a sharp knife, about 12-15 minutes from when the water starts to boil).
  3. Drain and let them steam dry in your colander or on a wire cake rack. Shake them a little so the edges start to fluff up.
  4. Heat a little oil or goose fat in a roasting tin in the oven. When the oil is hot, add the dry potatoes and stir gently in the oil to coat.
  5. Season with salt and roast until crisp and brown.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

