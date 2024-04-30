Cardoon fritters
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 30th April 2024 06:48
Cardoons look like huge stalks of celery, reaching upwards of six feet with an artichoke-like flower at the top. They have a pleasantly mild, bitter taste – see here for more information on how to prepare them. These delicate fritters make a great starter served with mayonnaise or aioli for dipping.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: 5
Ingredients
• 700g cardoons
• 2 tbsp flour
• 1 egg
• Breadcrumbs
• Oil for frying, e.g. vegetable or sunflower
• Salt & pepper
Instruction
- Wash the cardoons thoroughly. Peel the fibrous ribs away using a knife or a peeler, then put the cardoons into acidulated water (water with a squeeze of lemon) to stop them browning. Chop into 6cm batons.
- Boil them in plenty of acidulated, salted water for 15 minutes to tenderise and reduce the bitterness. Drain and refresh under cold water, pat dry.
- Shake the batons in a plastic bag with 2 tablespoons of flour to coat.
- Dip each baton in a beaten, seasoned egg and roll in breadcrumbs.
- Deep fry in batches in an inch of oil until just colouring. Serve immediately.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
